How to monitor and protect your tax information from ID theft

Identity theft protection packages are one of the best ways of helping to fend off attacks from cybercriminals and, given their usefulness, are very affordable. And with all of us tending to have a lot more personal information out there in the online world these days, it’s certainly prudent to have a line of defence in place in order to safeguard your details.

You might think it’s mainly your social media content that presents a possible security threat, and it might if you give just a little bit too much away on the internet. However, smart cybercriminals – and there are, sadly, quite a lot of them out there – make pretty good sleuths and can often piece together more about your profile than even Facebook, Instagram or Twitter might divulge.

In fact, with so many of us having to fill in forms online for all manner of things and our general need to interact digitally means there’s probably a lot more about you out there that criminals can glean if they know where to look. Even your all-important personal tax information details, along with your Social Security number, can be pilfered if you’re not suitably careful with what, and who, you share things with online.

Smarter software

Therefore, it's a very good idea to invest in some identity theft protection, which can go a long way to prevent ID theft. Not only that, many of the packages that are available for just a few dollars a month can also help you restore your identity if it ends up being left in tatters by fraudsters. If you don’t fancy doing chores such as monitoring your credit, which you should do to check all is good with it, then this might also drive your search for the best identity theft protection.

While identity theft protection might not be able to prevent cybercriminals from working behind the scenes to procure your details, these software services can certainly help by alerting you to any unusual behaviour. If you’ve already been a victim of identity theft, or feel that you’re at more of a risk of it than others, then signing up for a package is a good idea. The same goes if you don't want to freeze your credit; which you can actually do yourself if you contact the three credit bureaus - Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Credit freeze

Going down the route of a credit freeze can be a good idea if you want to effectively lockdown the data held in your credit report. By doing this it means nobody can get to see the information held on file without getting your consent in the first place. This has obvious benefits, especially if you’ve had something critical like your Social Security number stolen, or have the feeling that a fraudster might have obtained it if you’ve had some unusual correspondence with the IRS in relation to your personal tax affairs.

Of course, this does involve a little bit of legwork, namely that you need to contact the three bureaus individually. Although the good news is that carrying out a credit freeze won't harm your credit score, it does need to be lifted if you plan on applying for new credit moving forwards. However, this is a relatively minor inconvenience considering just how useful a credit freeze can be for securing your personal information. You can carry out a credit freeze by calling Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, or going to their websites and applying online.

Helping hand

Securing a freeze on your credit is one thing, but identity theft protection packages do other things too. If you’re looking for a one-stop solution that saves you performing a lot of these tasks then they can make a lot of sense. Tracking your credit score off your own back is one thing, and it’s relatively easy to do.

Similarly, if you feel you might be the victim of identity theft then it’s also straightforward to contact the federal government, which has a really useful website that offers assistance at IdentityTheft.gov. This help hub contains everything you need to know if you’ve become a victim of ID theft, suspect it might be happening right now and the steps that are involved in reporting the crime. The site can also offer help on how to deal with the aftermath. Best of all, the information is free.

Professional protection

Nevertheless, identity theft protection companies are great at doing several things all rolled into one package. While they might not be able to freeze your credit, they can help to monitor your credit files. If their systems spot something untoward then they can quickly alert you to things like new accounts being opened using your personal details. That means you can take steps immediately, rather than being notified of it later on down the line.

This is also a great help in being able to take steps to minimize any potential damage occurring, both in terms of damage to your personal information as well as theft of personal finances. You might, for example, be able to prevent fraudulent accounts being set up using your details, or stop criminals racking up lots of debts in your name. Adding to the appeal is how identity theft protection companies can help you pick through any damage done, assist you in recovering lost finances and also restore your credit record.

(Image credit: Google)

Valuable software

While there is, naturally, a cost involved in signing up for identity theft protection the potential rewards can justify the outlay. Many identity theft protection packages come with insurance polices of up to $1 million which, should you fall victim to the increasingly common issue of ID theft, could be a very useful thing to have in place.

On top of that, identity theft protection can also offer additional benefits such as monitoring dark web sites that can often be selling on your personal information. Some packages even come with anti-virus, VPN functionality and other trimmings that all add extra value. It’s certainly worth shopping around and seeing if there’s a package that fits your own personal needs and requirements.