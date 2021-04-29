How long does it take to get your tax refund after identity theft?

If you’ve ever suffered from that sinking feeling after carefully preparing to e-file your taxes only to be told by the IRS website that you have, apparently, already filed a return then you’re not alone. Unfortunately, while the IRS continues to make great progress in reducing tax identity theft, many of us are still being affected by this hugely stressful occurrence.

The reason is often that criminals will have gotten hold of your Social Security number, and have subsequently used it to file a fake tax return in your name. The outcome is that they may well be able to claim the tax refund that should have been coming your way. While you end up missing out on the money, you’re also left with the resulting administrative mess to clear up.

What’s more, despite this situation you’ll still be required to let the IRS know of the situation, although they may of course have contacted you already in some cases. On top of that, you’ll still need to file your own genuine tax return. Finally, you’ll be back in the queue waiting for your tax refund if there’s one due to be paid. It’s a hassle for sure.

Taking time

Needless to say, if you’re a victim of tax-related ID theft there’s quite a lot of time involved in order for things to be sorted out, your records to be set straight and all of the other dust to settle in the wake of a potential crime being committed. Unfortunately, there’s no real simple way of dealing with the aftermath of tax-related identity theft and you’ll just have to pick through things step-by-step.

Taking it from the top, this involves first looking at how best to let the IRS know of the issue. If you’ve had the dreaded message from the IRS website, or a letter in the mail from them, informing you of multiple returns being filed then you’ll need to contact the IRS as soon as possible. Contact IRS Identity Protection on 800-908-4490, as they have advisors on hand to explain process and tackle any questions that you’ll probably have for them.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Other steps

You might find it necessary to complete the IRS Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit, which can also be used if you suspect identity theft that might have occurred in other areas relating to your personal affairs. You’ll also need to verify your identity, and for this task the IRS has another form in the shape of the Letter 5071C or 6331C.

If you’d prefer to call to talk to someone about it then there should be a toll-free IRS Identity Verification telephone number contained in the 5071C or 6331C letter. While you’re on the phone it’s a good idea to make contacting one of the three major credit reporting agencies your next step. These are: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion and request a fraud alert. Doing it with one will mean they have to notify the others. Finally, get the suspected fraud issue filed with the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov.

Filing time

Of course, there’s no escaping the fact that you’ll still be required to file your tax return, so you’ll still want to ensure this is done on time. Even if the IRS is working on your case you’ll need to submit your paperwork. If you can’t e-file due to the issue of the IRS system telling you you’ve already done that then the conventional paper route is another angle. So print it out and get it sent off, ideally before the deadline.

If you’ve been prudent and sent off your tax return quite early then you’ll probably get that letter from the IRS informing you of multiple returns being filed in your name. Most likely this will be down to having had your Social Security number stolen by fraudsters. You’ll need to contact the IRS via the methods outlined above in order to confirm your identity, following the verification process requested by the revenue service.

(Image credit: Image Credit: Geralt / Pixabay)

Refund delay?

The final question in all of this turmoil is will your tax refund be delayed as a result of tax-related identity theft? Well, you’ll certainly need to be patient as, unsurprisingly, the IRS has to deal with a lot of cases. Often a resolution can take up to and sometimes over three months based on data from the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service.

In fact, contacting them can be a good option if you’re having trouble getting the issue of identity theft resolved. The Taxpayer Advocate Service can often be useful for helping with ongoing identity theft issues and other tax-related problems. Even more usefully this is a service that is free, which might prove handy if you’re suffering hardship as a knock-on result of any fraud that may have taken place.

Be patient

While it’s reasonable to expect and hope for the quick resolution of any tax-related fraud that might be affecting you, things will take time. The IRS first has to make a lot of checks, you then have to verify your identity, either by phone or in person by visiting an IRS office after the revenue service has sent you a letter. Remember that this will come in the mail, so any unsolicited email or phone calls could be another knock-on effect of fraud taking place.

You’ll need to get in touch with the IRS to ensure the wheels start turning into any enquiry. If you don't take action from your side then the case will just sit there on hold. Acting as quickly as possible, while also giving the IRS everything they need to progress – through the correct channels – is the way to go. Even then, if you’ve had to file manually then expect the issuing of any refund to take longer than usual.

You should get your refund, but unfortunately another side-effect of tax-related identity theft is that more time gets added to the process overall. Sure, it’s tedious, but until fraud is even harder to execute by criminals this is one of those annoying facts of life. Taking adequate measures to reduce your exposure to potential identity theft in the first place is therefore a practical way forward.