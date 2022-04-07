How to unlock the Boosted Groundsurfer Glider in Fortnite Zero Build Trials

Now that Fortnite Zero Build mode is a permanent feature of the game, Epic has rolled out some new challenges and rewards to get people playing.

When Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite launched, building was removed from the game entirely. But it was short-lived, which makes sense given that building is one of the core mechanics that sets the title apart from other battle royale games.

But Zero Build has remained in Fortnite as a dedicated mode, which should please many players. And now you have an incentive to get involved thanks to the Fortnite Zero Build Trials which will award you sprays for completing the Daily Challenge. If you hit the stretch goal for a given day, you'll unlock the Boosted Groundsurfer Glider.

The Zero Build Trials are only sticking around for one week, so here's everything you need to know to get your rewards.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Zero Build Trials: when do they start?

If you're asking this question, you're already lagging behind! The Zero Build Trials are live right now.

If you missed the first day, don't worry – you can still get the daily rewards on the

last day of the challenge. In fact, if you miss any of the daily challenges, there's a second chance to pick them up.

You can sign up for the trials by heading to the Zero Build Trials website (opens in new tab) and logging in with your account.

Fortnite Zero Build Trials: daily challenges and rewards

Daily Challenge 1 ran from 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST on April 6 to 9pm PST April 6 and 12am ET / 5am BST April 7

All other challenges, which run on April 7, 8, 9, and 10 will kick off at 12.01am ET and wrap up at midnight on their respective dates.

The fifth Daily Challenge (on April 10) is your chance to mop up any missed rewards from the previous days' trials.

Daily Challenge 1 Reward: SMG Slone Spray Get at least 1 point to unlock reward - 1 point for each elimination Starts: 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST April 6 Ends : 9pm PT April 6, 12am ET / 5am BST April 7

Daily Challenge 2 Reward: Flying Focus Spray Get at least 1 point to unlock reward 1 point for every two top-7 placements Starts: 9.01pm PT April 6, 12.01am ET / 5.01am BST April 7 Ends: 9pm PT April 7, 12am ET / 5am BST April 8

Daily Challenge 3 Reward: Wild Shot Spray Get at least 1 point to unlock reward Points tbc Starts: 9.01pm PT April 7, 12.01am ET / 5.01am BST April 8 Ends: 9pm PT April 8, 12am ET / 5am BST April 9

Daily Challenge 4 Get at least 1 point to unlock reward Points tbc Reward: Ready for Combat Spray Starts: 9.01pm PT April 8, 12.01am ET / 5.01am BST April 9 Ends: 9pm PT April 9, 12am ET / 5am BST April 10

Daily Challenge 5 Get at least 4 points to receive all Daily Challenge rewards that haven't been unlocked Points tbc Reward: SMG Slone Spray, Flying Focus Spray, Wild Shot Spray, and/or Ready for Combat Spray if you did not complete their associated Daily Challenges Starts: 9.01pm PT April 9, 12.01am ET / 5.01am BST April 10 Ends: 8.59pm PT / 11.59pm ET April 10, 4.59am BST April 11



(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Zero Build Trials: how to unlock Boosted Groundsurfer Glider

Hitting the stretch goal on any given day during Fortnite's Zero Build Trials will net you the Boosted Groundsurfer Glider.

Here's the lay of the land so far in terms of Daily Challenge points, and the stretch goal points:

Daily Challenge 1 1 point for each elimination Unlock SMG Slone Spray: 1 point Unlock Boosted Groundsurfer Glider: 30 points

Daily Challenge 2 1 point for every two top-7 placements Unlock Flying Focus Spray: 1 point Unlock Boosted Groundsurfer Glider: 6 points

Daily Challenge 3 1 point for TBC Unlock Wild Shot Spray: 1 point Unlock Boosted Groundsurfer Glider: TBC

Daily Challenge 4 1 point for TBC Unlock Ready for Combat Spray: 1 point Unlock Boosted Groundsurfer Glider: TBC

Daily Challenge 5 1 point for TBC Unlock all sprays that haven't been earned yet: 4 points Unlock Boosted Groundsurfer Glider: TBC



We'll update the Daily Challenges and stretch goals as they're revealed.