Dead by Daylight codes: your free September Bloodpoints

When it comes to Dead by Daylight, codes are a great way to improve your experience right off of the bat. Even if you're a veteran player, having a few more Bloodpoints never hurts and can add a little bit more spice to your games.

Dead by Daylight is one of the best horror games out there. However, if you want to get the most out of Dead by Daylight, you'll want to get your hands on cosmetics and buy more perks for your characters. To do that, you'll need Bloodpoints. Though they can be obtained through regular gameplay, there are codes you can use to quickly unlock this in-game currency as well as the occasional extra reward. New codes come out every month or so, so be sure to check back with us regularly for more.

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this asymmetrical survival horror game is widely considered a classic entry in the genre, and with good reason.

The asymmetrical nature of the game means that no two experiences are alike, since, rather than fighting for your life against an NPC, you have to match your wits against another human being who will be piloting one of the many killers on offer in the game. From Freddy Kruger to the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, there's something for everyone in this horror melange.

Dead by Daylight codes

Dead by Daylight codes: how to redeem them

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

Before you check out our codes, however, you'll first need to know exactly how to redeem them. Here's out step-by-step guide:

Launch the game. In the main menu you'll find a button at the bottom right of the screen that'll take you to the store. Give that a click.

Once you're in the store, you'll see a 'Redeem Code' button in the top right hand corner of the page.

Give that button a click, then you'll be prompted to enter your code.

Double check you've entered your code correctly, then click the 'Redeem' button. If successful, you'll see the items you've just received appear on the bottom half of the screen.

These steps are the same across all consoles, so it's just as easy for you to redeem codes on Android or iOS as it is for the folks on PC. Read on to see exactly which codes are currently available, as well as the rewards they'll get you.

Dead by Daylight codes: September 2022

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

Without further ado, here's a list of all the Dead by Daylight codes that are currently active.

BILIBILI300K – This one will net you 300,000 Bloodpoints and is new for September.

– This one will net you 300,000 Bloodpoints and is new for September. CAWCAW – This'll grab you the Feathers of Pride charm.

– This'll grab you the Feathers of Pride charm. PRIDE2022 – Unlock two LGBT Pride codes. This code is set to never expire, so enter it whenever.

– Unlock two LGBT Pride codes. This code is set to never expire, so enter it whenever. Nice – As you might guess, this code will net you 69 Bloodpoints. It's permanent, too.

Those are all the codes we have for you this month. Be sure to check back with us later for more free codes. In the meantime, best of luck out there and try not to die.