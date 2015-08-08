How to make your desk wireless

Going wireless while you work is all about customisation. It's about having your desk the way you want it; uncluttered, cable-free and with more room for either flowing, unencumbered creativity... or more scraps of paper. Either way, let's not get ahead of ourselves – with wireless power in its novelty-grade infancy, all the wireless keyboards, mice, and speakers in the world are not going to get rid of a power cable or two below the desktop, even if that's only for the monitor and task light.

Bluetooth is the reigning tech in wireless, of course, but does Bluetooth equal smart home automation? That's a bit of a stretch, with most wireless gadgets one-trick commodities, but the ubiquitous Bluetooth smart tech is definitely a growing part of the digital home and home office.

IHS Technology predicts that Bluetooth Smart will be the fastest growing connectivity technology over the next three years, partly because it's the only low-power tech natively supported by all smartphones and tablets. For the desktop, it's perfect.

In this slideshow, we're going to cover the main wireless moves you can make on your desk, starting with your peripherals…