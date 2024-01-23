YouTube musician to celebrate Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's release with massive 170-person cover of One Winged Angel

YouTube musican Husky by the Geek is releasing a 170-person cover of beloved Final Fantasy 7 boss theme One Winged Angel in preparation for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's release on February 29.

Speaking to TechRadar Gaming about his experiences with massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Final Fantasy 14, Husky tells us about his plan to reimagine Sephiroth's iconic theme song alongside 170 other artists.

Talking about his history of collaborative projects, Husky states that he's "just finished a One Winged Angel cover with 170 [people]" that he intends to "publish at the end of February."

This isn't the first time that Husky has worked alongside members of the Final Fantasy community to produce impressive covers and medleys.

In response to Final Fantasy 14 composer Masayoshi Soken's recovery from cancer in 2021, Husky and 39 other musicians arranged a tribute in the form of Welcome Back Soken, a medley of many of the composer's iconic tracks.

Since then, Husky has grown more ambitious, attempting a 10th-anniversary medley for Final Fantasy 14 with 200 musicians. "You can imagine my fear to make it work, but I was like 'OK you already did it, it's just 10 times more people, you can do it.'"

That said, this enterprising project didn't come without difficulties. "The biggest challenge was to make room for 50 guitarists and 20 pianists," says Husky. However, he also reveals that "the choir and instrumental were easier to manage because the singers all had the same parts to sing. [I then] blended the brass, strings, and woodwinds with my orchestral plugins to add more depth."

The success of the 10 Years Medley led Husky to think about more projects in the future. "I published it and received thousands of overwhelming, positive comments. I was so happy, it was worth it and now I'm doing more!"

In addition to this exciting One Winged Angel cover, Husky has more projects in the works, too, including "a [Final Fantasy 14] Endwalker medley with 350 musicians."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks very promising and, if our hands-on preview is anything to go by, it'll more than deserve Husky's upcoming tribute.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could be one of the best RPGs and best story games of the year.