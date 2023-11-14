Xbox Game Pass adds Rollerdrome and Dune: Spice Wars this month
Coral Island has left early access and is available now
Xbox has announced even more games that are arriving on Xbox Game Pass this month, with the adorable life and farm sim Coral Island leaving early access and launching today on the service.
Specifically, it’s available to play via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Players can build their own farm from the ground up, befriend islanders, take care of animals, and help restore the town and its coral reefs in what sounds like a very relaxing time.
Otherwise, a post on Xbox Wire confirms that real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars is available now via PC Game Pass, and will be playable via console Game Pass and cloud gaming from November 28. The title was released in September, and here at TRG, Cat Bussell gave it three stars out of five, praising its faithful recreation of the Dune setting and “excellent strategy fundamentals.”
Also on November 28, the stylish third-person shooter Rollerdrome will be playable via console and PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox cloud gaming. Developed by Roll7, the game released last year and blends fluid movement with fast-paced combat.
In case you forgot, Persona 5 Tactica - the tactical role-playing game featuring fan-favorite Persona 5 characters like Joker, Ryuji, Ann and Makoto - will also be available as a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on November 17. It’ll be playable via PC, Xbox Series X|S and cloud gaming.
Otherwise, the latest news post also confirms a number of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass and EA Play (included in PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate) on November 30. Battlefield: Bad Company and Battlefield 1943 (just the console version) are leaving EA Play, while Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is leaving EA Play on consoles and PC. The console version of Grid is leaving EA Play, too. Finally, Disc Room, Eastward and Anvil are leaving Game Pass on cloud, consoles and PC.
We’re getting closer and closer to Black Friday, and that means that Black Friday gaming deals are already upon us. If you don’t want to miss out on some spectacular discounts that are already available, be sure to take a look at our roundup of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan