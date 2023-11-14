Xbox Game Pass adds Rollerdrome and Dune: Spice Wars this month

Xbox has announced even more games that are arriving on Xbox Game Pass this month, with the adorable life and farm sim Coral Island leaving early access and launching today on the service.

Specifically, it’s available to play via Xbox Series X |S and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Players can build their own farm from the ground up, befriend islanders, take care of animals, and help restore the town and its coral reefs in what sounds like a very relaxing time.

Otherwise, a post on Xbox Wire confirms that real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars is available now via PC Game Pass, and will be playable via console Game Pass and cloud gaming from November 28. The title was released in September, and here at TRG, Cat Bussell gave it three stars out of five, praising its faithful recreation of the Dune setting and “excellent strategy fundamentals.”

Also on November 28, the stylish third-person shooter Rollerdrome will be playable via console and PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox cloud gaming. Developed by Roll7, the game released last year and blends fluid movement with fast-paced combat.

In case you forgot, Persona 5 Tactica - the tactical role-playing game featuring fan-favorite Persona 5 characters like Joker, Ryuji, Ann and Makoto - will also be available as a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on November 17. It’ll be playable via PC, Xbox Series X|S and cloud gaming.

Otherwise, the latest news post also confirms a number of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass and EA Play (included in PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate) on November 30. Battlefield: Bad Company and Battlefield 1943 (just the console version) are leaving EA Play, while Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is leaving EA Play on consoles and PC. The console version of Grid is leaving EA Play, too. Finally, Disc Room, Eastward and Anvil are leaving Game Pass on cloud, consoles and PC.