Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice is releasing in November

It’s been confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice is going to be released on November 2, meaning it'll narrowly miss a fitting Halloween launch.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice is an upcoming first-person VR game set in the World of Darkness story universe, which also includes the Hunter: The Reckoning series, as well as Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest and Earthblood, not to mention the other Vampire: The Masquerade games. The RPG will launch exclusively on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3, as well as PSVR2 .

“You are a vampire. You strike from the shadows and drink the blood of both mortal and vampire prey,” the game’s synopsis reads. “In a gritty main narrative that includes several side missions and dialogue options, explore a dark and mysterious Venice to improve your abilities and become the most powerful vampire.”

Players will step into the shoes of a vampire called Justice, who hails from the Banu Haqim clan. As for the “gritty main narrative”, this will follow the mystery behind the murder of Justice's Sire - the vampire who turned them. The game will also include a quest to reclaim a stolen relic from the “dark underbelly of Venice”.

As a VR game, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice will allow players to truly channel their inner Edward Cullen (although perhaps without their skin sparkling in sunlight). They’ll be able to use a number of ‘vampiric disciplines’, including the Cauldron of Blood ability (which allows Justice to boil the blood of foes), Cloak of Shadows (which allows players to turn almost invisible and sneak up on their enemies), and Shadow Trap, which lets you drag victims into Oblivion by leaving portals to the underworld on the floor. Brutal.

Pre-orders are open now for Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice. Those who pre-order now can get a 10% discount, as well as a Gold Arm-Mounted Crossbow to use in-game when it launches.