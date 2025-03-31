I love my Meta Quest 2, but AU$50 off the Meta Quest 3S is the perfect VR gaming deal for a beginner

The Meta Quest 3 might get the most love right now in the VR world for its gorgeous pancake lenses and 4K display, but if you’ve been meaning to get into virtual reality gaming without spending too much on a headset, the Meta Quest 3S is your best option – and right now, it’s on sale with AU$50 off the price.

The Meta Quest 3S was introduced in October 2024, one year after the Quest 3, as an affordable VR solution, shaving away some of the premium features as an entry-level device. While the Meta Quest 3 currently retails for AU$799.99, the Quest 3S is much more accessible with a base price of AU$499.99 – or AU$449.99 with this discount.

That discount gives you the headset, two controllers (one for each hand), Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Quest+, Meta’s VR game streaming service.

Meta Quest 3S: was AU$499.99 now AU$449.99 at Amazon Save AU$50 Offering performance upgrades over the massively popular Meta Quest 2, but without the impressive display and resolution of the Quest 3, the Quest 3S is the new affordable all-rounder for VR, with integrated tracking, included controllers, and functionality for both on-device and PCVR gaming. It comes with a faster processor, full-colour passthrough and a 96° field of view. We awarded the Meta Quest 3S four and a half stars in our review, though its bulkiness left us desiring a slimmer headset. If you’d like more on-device storage, the 256GB model is also on sale for AU$619.99 (was AU$669.99).

Personally, as a VR fan, I’d be looking to swap my Quest 2 out for the Quest 3S as a PCVR device. Connecting to PCVR gives you access to the massive library of gorgeous VR games on Steam, such as HalfLife: Alyx, Star Wars Squadrons and Resident Evil Village.

Just be aware that PCVR will require you to connect your headset to a sufficiently powerful gaming PC, which will render the gameplay. You can connect your headset wired or wirelessly, but you’ll either need a long enough cable to connect between the Quest 3S and your computer, or a reliable local Wi-Fi connection. I personally use two Eero Pro 6E mesh units to stream about eight metres from my PC and don’t encounter any latency issues – check out the best mesh wireless mesh routers in Australia if you’re keen to upgrade.

However, the Meta Quest range also offers on-device gameplay without the need for an external device. The Meta Store sells games that can be downloaded right to your headset, including Batman: Arkham Shadow which is bundled in with this deal. With only 128GB of storage space, however, it can fill up with games quickly, and you may need to delete some to make room. If you crave more capacity, consider the 256GB option.

Three months of subscription to the Quest+ service is also included, offering you unlimited access to dozens of games, including Walkabout Mini Golf, Onward and Demeo. After three months, the subscription will cost AU$12.95 per month, or AU$99.95 per year.