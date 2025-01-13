These new Hyperkin Nintendo Switch accessories have me seriously hyped as an anime lover

Hyperkin has announced a new collaboration with Crunchyroll

This includes new Nintendo Switch accessories inspired by Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Two controllers and two cases have been revealed

Gaming hardware brand Hyperkin has partnered with Crunchyroll to release a new line of anime gaming accessories. The first batch features designs inspired by the hugely popular Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End show.

As revealed in a recent X / Twitter post, four products are on the way. This includes two cute new variants of the Hyperkin Pixel Art Controller and two unique Eva cases for the Nintendo Switch. In my eyes, the controllers are definitely the star of the show here as they look absolutely stunning.

One comes in an almost duck-egg blue color scheme, decorated with a print of protagonist Frieren wielding a staff. Shiny golden face buttons and bright red power and turbo buttons add a lovely splash of contrasting color. The other controller is even better, however, coming with that same duck egg blue hue but introducing mellow lilac thumbsticks and using a lovely baby pink for its D-pad, start and select, and face buttons.

It’s complimented by a wonderful print with Frieren in a field of flowers beneath a sky with a perfectly matching gradient. As with the standard Hyperkin Pixel Art Controller, both models are fully compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. They weigh just 0.65 lbs / 294.8g and, thanks to their small Super Nintendo Entertainment System controller style shape, seem impressively pocketable.

Carrying in style

The two cases are a little less exciting, but still pretty cool, as they both have similar designs to the controllers, so you can match them for a fully coordinated setup. Both have printed graphics on their hard shells and can fit a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, or Nintendo Switch Lite thanks to a removable foam insert.

As they are just cases, there’s not a lot in the way of special features here but they do have storage space for up to eight game cartridges plus an area for small accessories like cables. They also both have small carrying handles, making it a bit easier to haul your console around without a rucksack.

There’s no official word on any prices or even a release date for these items at the moment, but there’s hopefully not going to be that long to wait.

