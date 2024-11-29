These are the seven best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals I'd recommend

Massive bargains on massive capacity SSDs

An image featuring the words &#039;Price Cut&#039; and the Adata XPG 2TB GAMMIX S70 Blade, WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X, Seagate - FireCuda 530R 2TB and Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 4TB.
(Image credit: Future / Adata / WD_Black / Seagate / Corsair)

Black Friday is finally here and that means there are plenty of massive gaming deals out there. But, if you're like me, that means you've probably bought more games than you're able to install – luckily there are also some amazing bargains out there on SSDs for PlayStation 5.

It's hard to overstate how big the savings on some of these drives are. For example, you can currently get the Adata XPG 2TB GAMMIX S70 Blade at Amazon for $109.99 (was $209.99), which is a huge $100 saving.

Meanwhile, those of you in the UK can currently grab the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X at Amazon for £119.99 (was £371.74) – that's a massive two-thirds off.

Whether you're looking for the largest drive you can get or speedy SSDs that can write and read lightning fast, peruse my pick of the best Black Friday deals on SSDs for PS5 below.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals

Adata XPG 2TB GAMMIX S70 Blade
Adata XPG 2TB GAMMIX S70 Blade: was $209.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

The Adata XPG 2TB GAMMIX S70 Blade offers decent 6,300 / 6,800 MB/s read/write speeds, capacious storage options and an included heat sink. But, best of all, the 2TB edition comes with an enormous $100 off – that's almost half price.

Seagate FireCuda 530R 2TB
Seagate FireCuda 530R 2TB: was $244.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

The Seagate FireCuda 530R is another 2TB with a colossal saving, this time reduced by $105. It offers a blistering 7400 MB/s read speed, comes with a packaged heatsink, and can be overwritten 1,200 times before it fails. Pretty nifty.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $159.99 now $92.46 at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro is a stunningly cheap SSD, coming in for less than its older sibling the 980 Pro and offering the best US price we've seen so far for a 2TB drive. Its read / write speeds are so high, we were able to transfer a 10GB file in under four seconds. You'll need to add a PS5 SSD heatsink to this one though.

UK price: was £189 now £131.19 at Argos

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 4TB
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 4TB: was $444.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Offering a whopping 4TB, the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX gives you a lot of bytes for your buck, especially given it's reduced by $145. It also offers a very respectable 7,100MB/s read and 6,800MB/s write speed, while its low-profile aluminum heatsink should keep it cool while it's doing so.

UK price: was £329.99 now £299.99 at Argos

WD_BLACK 8TB SN850X
WD_BLACK 8TB SN850X: was $879.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Definitely the biggest SSD discount we've seen this Black Friday in terms of sheer dollar value, the WD_BLACK is a gargantuan $330 off. It also has a colossal 8TB storage capacity, making it the natural choice if you have more games than you know what to do with.

UK price (2TB): was £402.07 now £129.25 at Amazon

Crucial T500 1TB SSD with Heatsink
Crucial T500 1TB SSD with Heatsink: was $155.99 now $90.39 at Amazon

If you're just in need of extra storage no matter the size, the Crucial T500 is the one to go for. It comes packaged with its own heatsink and it's reduced by a cool $65.

UK price: was £129.99 now £84.95 at Amazon

