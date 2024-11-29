These are the seven best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals I'd recommend

Black Friday is finally here and that means there are plenty of massive gaming deals out there. But, if you're like me, that means you've probably bought more games than you're able to install – luckily there are also some amazing bargains out there on SSDs for PlayStation 5.

It's hard to overstate how big the savings on some of these drives are. For example, you can currently get the Adata XPG 2TB GAMMIX S70 Blade at Amazon for $109.99 (was $209.99), which is a huge $100 saving.

Meanwhile, those of you in the UK can currently grab the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X at Amazon for £119.99 (was £371.74) – that's a massive two-thirds off.

Whether you're looking for the largest drive you can get or speedy SSDs that can write and read lightning fast, peruse my pick of the best Black Friday deals on SSDs for PS5 below.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals

Seagate FireCuda 530R 2TB: was $244.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The Seagate FireCuda 530R is another 2TB with a colossal saving, this time reduced by $105. It offers a blistering 7400 MB/s read speed, comes with a packaged heatsink, and can be overwritten 1,200 times before it fails. Pretty nifty.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $159.99 now $92.46 at Amazon The Samsung 990 Pro is a stunningly cheap SSD, coming in for less than its older sibling the 980 Pro and offering the best US price we've seen so far for a 2TB drive. Its read / write speeds are so high, we were able to transfer a 10GB file in under four seconds. You'll need to add a PS5 SSD heatsink to this one though. UK price: was £189 now £131.19 at Argos

