The Texas Chain Saw Massacre publisher CEO says demanding players "ain't it"

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre publisher CEO, Wes Keltner, has called out demanding fans online.

The asymmetric horror survival game is set to launch on August 18, and reviews have been rolling out ahead of its release. Keltner, CEO of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre publisher Gun Interactive, took to Twitter to reshare a high-rated review of the game to express how proud he was of developers Sumo Digital and FeartheGun (via PC GamesN).

After a fan responded to one of Keltner's Tweets by saying that "there better be cosmetics added down the road", the CEO Tweeted back with a reply of his own, asking fans to be more considerate.

I get that you're passionate about the game (both the launch and potential future) but when I'm giving props to my team that brought this vision to life, please read the room. Telling me what "better be" in the game ain't it my friend. https://t.co/aiDZCQPCihAugust 15, 2023 See more

"I get that you're passionate about the game (both the launch and potential future) but when I'm giving props to my team that brought this vision to life, please read the room," Keltner said. "Telling me what 'better be' in the game ain't it my friend."

He went on to say, "When I’m giving props to my team that brought this vision to life, please read the room."

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is set to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Earlier this week, creative director Ronnie Hobbs confirmed that the horror game won't suffer licensing issues down the road like Friday the 13th: The Game.

Friday the 13th was forced to close its online servers indefinitely after its licensing expired, but Hobbs explained that it will be different for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

"The situation surrounding Friday the 13th was inherently more complicated than it is with Texas," Hobbs said. He added that the team has been working closely with Kim Henkel, the sole owner of the IP, and the entire process is going well by working with him directly.

If you're looking for something to play, check out our list of the best horror games available right now as well as our list of the best upcoming games.