The Sims 5 vice president 'definitely wants to introduce multiplayer'

We've finally heard some more news concerning The Sims 5, and it sounds like you'll finally be able to play with your friends.

While mods in The Sims 4 and The Sims 2 support some kind of multiplayer, there has been no official support in the most recent Sims game to allow you to play with your friends properly. However, it looks like this is about to change in The Sims 5.

In a segment on Radio Time's One More Life gaming podcast, Lyndsay Pearson, the vice president of franchise creative on The Sims 5, talked about the future of multiplayer.

"We definitely want to introduce multiplayer," Pearson said on the podcast. "And not multiplayer in the big, scary 'jump in a world full of strangers' kind of way[...] Because playing together can look like so many different things, right? Even in our chat now, we've talked about, like, trivia games to fighting games to racing games; playing together and social can mean so many things."

Pearson goes on to explain how Animal Horizon: New Horizons has been discussed by the developers as it's such a fantastic example of a multiplayer game. "People are inventing ways to play together that the game doesn't specifically support, but they've made up scavenger hunts or whatever, which is amazing," Pearson said.

But it's not just Animal Crossing; Among Us has also been a talking point thanks to its unique mystery-solving premise and how players interact within it. There are so many ideas flying around at the moment, but the most important thing is that no matter what the end product is, it must feel "Sims-y."

No matter what the end product looks like, it's just exciting to see a new chapter unfold for The Sims 5, along with new ways to enjoy everything on offer with friends.

