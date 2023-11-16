The Sims 5 vice president 'definitely wants to introduce multiplayer'
Teamwork makes the dream work
We've finally heard some more news concerning The Sims 5, and it sounds like you'll finally be able to play with your friends.
While mods in The Sims 4 and The Sims 2 support some kind of multiplayer, there has been no official support in the most recent Sims game to allow you to play with your friends properly. However, it looks like this is about to change in The Sims 5.
In a segment on Radio Time's One More Life gaming podcast, Lyndsay Pearson, the vice president of franchise creative on The Sims 5, talked about the future of multiplayer.
"We definitely want to introduce multiplayer," Pearson said on the podcast. "And not multiplayer in the big, scary 'jump in a world full of strangers' kind of way[...] Because playing together can look like so many different things, right? Even in our chat now, we've talked about, like, trivia games to fighting games to racing games; playing together and social can mean so many things."
Pearson goes on to explain how Animal Horizon: New Horizons has been discussed by the developers as it's such a fantastic example of a multiplayer game. "People are inventing ways to play together that the game doesn't specifically support, but they've made up scavenger hunts or whatever, which is amazing," Pearson said.
But it's not just Animal Crossing; Among Us has also been a talking point thanks to its unique mystery-solving premise and how players interact within it. There are so many ideas flying around at the moment, but the most important thing is that no matter what the end product is, it must feel "Sims-y."
No matter what the end product looks like, it's just exciting to see a new chapter unfold for The Sims 5, along with new ways to enjoy everything on offer with friends.
In the meantime, be sure to check out all these new Black Friday gaming deals and all the greatest Black Friday video game deals that are available right now.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications.
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.
Most Popular
By Tom Power