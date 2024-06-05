The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has received a rare discount at Walmart

Official Nintendo Switch accessories generally don't receive many major discounts, so this substantial saving on a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is well worth considering if you're after a new peripheral.

Currently available for just $59.95 (was $69.99) at Walmart, this saving of a little over $10 is easily one of the best deals that we've seen on the controller for quite some time. It's a good $5 below the lowest-ever price of $64 at over Amazon, so you know that you're getting some serious value here.

This controller is readily compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite but could also be a good purchase for any future Nintendo systems. The company has said that a Nintendo Switch successor will be announced before the end of March next year and the latest rumors suggest that the upcoming console will support certain current peripherals through backwards compatibility. Just be aware that this isn't officially confirmed, so should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $59.95 at Walmart

This $10.04 discount places this offer on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Walmart far below the lowest-ever price of $64 recorded at Amazon. It's a great deal and well worth jumping on if you need a capable controller for your console.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is hands down one the best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market, if not one of the very best controllers for any console right now. It offers leading battery life and a range of brilliant hardware features like an NFC reader and HD Rumble. We awarded the controller a four-and-a-half star rating out of five in our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review, where we praised its ergonomic shape and highly intuitive layout.

If you live outside of the US but still want to secure a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for less, be on the look out for any good deals in your region below.