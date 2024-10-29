The excellent Lenovo Legion Go just dropped down to its lowest price yet

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the pricier Steam Deck alternatives, but this sale takes it down to nearly the same price as its biggest competitor. You can now get the Lenovo Legion Go at Amazon for $499 (was $699.99).

Now at its lowest price yet, the Legion Go with 512GB of storage packs plenty of value - and you can still expand that further with a microSD card. Also, Lenovo includes a carrying case and 65W USB-C charger to help protect the Legion Go and charge it at an optimal speed.

These accessories, plus the powerful hardware behind it, make the Legion Go an ideal choice for playing a large library of PC games on a Switch-like gaming handheld.

Today's best gaming handheld deal

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699.99 now $499 at Amazon

The Legion Go is usually one of the pricier Steam Deck alternatives, but its new all-time low price makes that a moot point. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics runs smoothly with 16GB of RAM to help close the gap as much as possible between a pure PC experience and a portable one. Even without OLED technology, its 8.8-inch WQXGA Gorilla Glass touch display still offers a large and bright screen with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The removable controllers and built-in kickstand also give you more ways to play than just holding its heavy, bulky body for hours. This Legion Go comes with 512GB of storage, but you can expand that with a microSD card. As a plus, each Legion Go comes with a carrying case and a 65W USB-C charger.

We highlighted the gaming handheld's impressive performance, display, and audio quality in our Lenovo Legion Go review. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which includes integrated AMD Radeon Graphics offers solid overall performance when combined with 16GB of RAM

In addition, its 8.8-inch WQXGA touch display boasts 500 nits of brightness and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass is a nice touch. It may be one of the bulkier Steam Deck clones, but its build also helps to protect it from damage.

The Legion Go also stands out with its customization and how many different ways you can experience games with it. It includes removable controllers that enable motion controls, a built-in kickstand that makes it easy to play or watch without holding, and two USB-C ports so that you can charge from the top or bottom while playing. It doesn't have the best battery life (about three hours in our testing), but none of the handheld gaming consoles really do.

In addition to the Legion Go, we also recommend the gaming handhelds in our list of best handheld consoles. You can also compare the Legion Go directly with its fiercest competitor and inspiration, the Steam Deck.