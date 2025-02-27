The biggest PS5 SSD on the market has had its price slashed by more than $300 and honestly seems like pretty excellent value right now

If you're struggling to keep much of your library installed on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro, then this is the gaming deal for you.

Right now the absolutely staggeringly massively 8TB variant of the WD Black SN850X is on sale at a fittingly gigantic discount. It's just $599.99 (was $929.99) at Amazon right now, which is a huge $330 discount and a new lowest-ever price for this version of the drive.

And yes, you read that right - this is an 8TB PS5 SSD which is currently the largest size on the market. It's the superlative storage solution and means that you will likely never have to upgrade your SSD storage again.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

The WD Black SN850X with Heatsink is a formidable option for PS5 owners, boasting read speeds up to 7300 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,300 MB/s - which is substantially above the 5,5000 MB/s read speed required by Sony.

This model also boasts a pre-installed heatsink, which is needed for PS5 and means that you won't need to fiddle around installing one yourself.

An 8TB SSD is absolutely massive, but to just give you some more context for that number that's enough space to store 80 full installations of Horizon Forbidden West (which come in at just under 100GB each). Whether you're trying to store tens of the best PS5 games, or hundreds of indie or PS4 releases, most users won't need to worry about running out of space any time soon.

