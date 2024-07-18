The best PS5 deal from Prime Day is back – the PlayStation Portal has had its price slashed again

It's back! That Playstation Portal price cut has returned even though Prime Day PS5 deals are over and you can bag it right now if you're quick.

Cutting to it, you can save a full 20 quid - that's 10 percent - and bag the Portal for just £179 at Very (was £199). It's also on offer at another retailer; you can get it for £189 at AO (was £199) if you prefer to shop there and want to make use of that retailer's 5 percent discount.

The PlayStation Portal is my favorite gaming handheld and I'm so pleased to see this deal return after it ran out over Prime Day, and despite the sales event ending yesterday.

The PlayStation Portal is my top pick for a PS5 accessory for anyone who's looking to build out their setup and look for more opportunities to play their PS5 games. Its screen is wonderful, the connectivity is stable from my experience (and should be if your internet is decent) and because it's designed around the DualSense Wireless Controller it's got brilliant ergonomics and also those bespoke PS5 features by default. Plus, the overall convenience factor is hard to dispute.

