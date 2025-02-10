The best monitor I've ever tested has received a mega $220 discount, taking it down to a new lowest ever price

The best monitor that I've ever tested has received an absolutely gigantic discount, taking it down to a new lowest-ever price.

Right now if you head over to the Best Buy website, you can get your hands on the superb Sony Inzone M10S for just $879.99 (was $1099.99) - a giant $220 saving.

This is a seriously high-end gaming monitor designed for competitive esports, but is also a great pick if you enjoy FPS games and want one of the snappiest monitors on the market for lightning-fast responsiveness. It's not only low-latency OLED, but boasts an incredible 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for some of the smoothest gameplay that I've ever experienced.

Massive discount on the Inzone M10S

Sony Inzone M10S: was $1,009.99 now $879.99 at Best Buy This is an absolute steal, saving you $220 on one of the best monitors that I've ever tested. Designed for esports, this is a 1440p model with an OLED panel and an incredible 480Hz refresh rate. It's brilliant for PC, but also has some specialist modes that make it a good fit for PS5 or PS5 Pro.

The Sony Inzone M10S is almost the perfect gaming monitor, scoring five out of five in my review. It's expensive for a 1440p display, but this is very much justified by its overall quality and design. The OLED colors are fantastic, with a bright look that's well suited all sorts of games.

It also comes packed with a range of useful visual modes, including some designed for specific FPS games like Valorant. The 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time is a dream too, leading to brilliantly smooth gameplay that could, in theory, improve your ability to react in fast-paced titles.

On top of this, the monitor is well built and comes with what is easily the very best stand that I've ever used. It's compact, but extremely stable with a full 360-degree rotation and loads of other adjustments.

Although designed for PC first, it's also one of the best monitors for PS5 and has plenty of PS5 and PS5 Pro features including an automatic PlayStation mode and full VRR support.

You can browse other offers on the Sony Inzone M10S near you below.