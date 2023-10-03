The Batman: Arkham Trilogy Nintendo Switch release has been delayed two months

Originally scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch on October 13, Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been pushed back two months. Now, the collection is set to launch on December 1 as confirmed by a Tweet from the official Batman: Arkham Trilogy page.

Alongside the delay announcement, the Tweet reads: “More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch. We apologize to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience.”

Although delay announcements are usually met with confusion and disappointment, many players are replying positively to the Tweet, with one user saying: “Please take all the time that you need so us fans can have the best version of the product. Thank you.”

Following the rocky launch of Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch, which was slammed as ‘garbage’ by gamers , it’s probably in the best interest to keep the trilogy under development on the console rather than releasing something half-baked and facing the backlash.

However, this isn’t the only delay Arkham is currently facing. Alongside the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has faced a delay this year which was announced back in April. This is the second delay that Kill the Justice League has faced, with the first pushing the 2022 release back to a May 2023 launch date. Earlier this year, the game received yet another delay and is now scheduled to release in 2024.

Hopefully, this will be the only delay Batman: Arkham Trilogy receives, and it won't be too long before we'll be able to prowl Arkham on the hybrid console, ourselves.

