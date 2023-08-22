The Atari 2600 is being recreated for modern audiences

Atari in partnership with Plaion has announced the Atari 2600+ which launches worldwide on November 17, 2023, and will cost $129.99 / £99.99.

The Atari 2600+ has been billed as a "modern-day faithful recreation of the pioneering console that first appeared in 1980" and includes a genuine cartridge port allowing you to play not only Atari 2600 games but also the more advanced Atari 7800 titles as well. The package includes a 10-in-1 multi-cart that bundles in landmark titles such as Adventure, Combat, Missle Command, and Haunted House.

Under the hood of the Atari 2600+ is a Rockchip 3128 SOC microprocessor with 256MB DDR3 RAM and internal storage to keep those 45-year-old titles running sharp. This is beefed up with both HDMI and widescreen support meaning the system will look considerably sharper than if it were running composite. Thankfully, the manufacturers have left RCA video connectors in the past, so there's no need to go hunting around for those converter cables.

Unlike the cheaper Flashback systems of yesteryear which were plastic plug-and-play boxes made to simulate the look and feel of the original Atari 2600 machine, the 2600+ goes all in on authenticity. That's because the four-way switches have been recreated, too, and the CX40+ Joystick comes in the exact size and spec as the original, complete with the serial port connector.

Atari has been making waves catering to nostalgic fans of its legacy consoles and games in recent months. Back in June, the first new Atari 2600 game in over 30 years was announced, and will indeed be playable on the upcoming Atari 2600+.

What's more, the company introduced reproduction PCBs of arcade titles such as Lunar Lander, Warlords, Gravitar, and Black Widow. You're also able to purchase accessories for the upcoming system such as additional controllers and even the paddle attachment used for such games as Bumper Bash, Pong, Breakout, and Night Driver.

Only time will tell whether this system will be considered one of the best retro consoles, but it's certainly made a good impression. Those old-school colors will look especially dazzling on some of the best gaming monitors, too.