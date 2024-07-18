Stop being mean, the new Pokémon Crocs are actually pretty cute

Following the launch of a Pikachu themed Classic Clog earlier this year, it appears that shoe manufacturer Crocs is once again teaming up with The Pokémon Company for the release of four new collaboration designs.

The information comes from shoe release tracking website Sole Retriever, which reports that four Pokémon characters will be receiving the Classic Clog treatment over the coming year. This means that new designs of shoe based on Gengar, Charizard, Snorlax, and Jigglypuff could be hitting store shelves soon.

As you might expect, the Gengar-inspired clog comes in a dark purple hue and is covered with smoky pink and black swirls. It's adorned with some Jibbitz (those are the little plastic badges designed to plug the many holes on the top of each shoe if you weren't aware) that are fashioned after the creature and its various noxious attacks.

The Charizard edition then comes in a fiery orange, with light yellow and deep red details. It comes with flame and Charizard Jibbitz. If you would prefer something a little cooler, the Snorlax shoe is bright blue, with clean white swirls that make it look a little bit like the ocean. Its Jibbitz include a chubby sleeping Snorlax with some accompanying 'ZZZZzzz' text in a bubble.

I've saved my personal favorite until last: the adorable Jigglypuff edition. It's a seriously cute pink and white pattern, with Jibbitz of Jigglypuff singing in addition to some pink music notes. The back of every one of these shoes displays a bright Pokémon logo and a Poké-ball emblem is visible on the side, so everyone will know that you're wearing a collab design.

Each pair is set to cost $70, which does seem like quite a high price for two plastic shoes. Even so, as someone who wears Crocs to the office almost every day (yes, really), I think the comfort is well worth it and wouldn't mind splashing out a little extra for one of these designs when they become available.

