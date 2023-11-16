Sonic may have a future on mobile and in Roblox following the success of the movie

The success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has led to Sega wanting to explore other ways to bring its most popular IP to consumers. Of course, movies are still on the cards. Aside from the big screen, the company is investigating a variety of ways to breathe new life into its classic characters, be it through mobile adaptations of games or collaborations within existing titles.

As reported by CNBC, Sega Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi stated that "Sonic is reviving" after acknowledging the movie's success. In addition, Utsumi suggested that the team might be looking into bringing Sonic to Roblox by stating "As I say, we are trying to be in a lot of different categories, different areas like Roblox, movies. All these IPs can be somewhere else other than games soon."

However, the investigation into more adaptations isn't exclusive to just Sonic either, and Utsumi touched on the possibility of a Yakuza adaptation in some format, alongside mention of the Persona franchise and how both could adapted into movies or a Roblox experience. In addition, Utsumi made it clear that: "We have other major IPs, we are thinking of reviving other classical IPs too."

Regarding mobile games and adaptations, Sega recently acquired Rovio, the studio behind the Angry Birds mobile game, which could be a gateway into more Sega IPs making their way onto mobile platforms. We've already seen a fair few Sega games on mobile, such as Sonic Forces - Running Battle and Sonic the Hedgehog Classic. Building on this, Utsumi alluded to plans to bring more of Sega's classic IP to mobile in the future.

