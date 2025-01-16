Sniper Elite: Resistance looks fantastic in its latest trailer, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass day one

A new trailer Sniper Elite: Resistance has dropped

It shows off the game's modes and co-op features

It's set to launch on January 30

A new trailer has been released for Sniper Elite: Resistance, showing off some of its campaign and other core modes.

Set in occupied France, the game is set alongside the events of the last instalment Sniper Elite 5. You play as series staple Harry Hawker, who served as the second protagonist in Sniper Elite 3 through 5 while playing in co-op modes. In typical Sniper Elite fashion, you’re sent deep into enemy territory to take down a sinister Nazi plot that could turn the tide of the war.

Sniper Elite: Resistance - Features Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The whole campaign will be playable in both single player and online co-op, which is great news if you want to dive in with a friend. For those with a more competitive streak, the fantastic Invasion Mode from Sniper Elite 5 is also coming back, which allows you to drop into other player’s games as a rival sniper and hunt them down. If you’re not a fan of confrontation, the trailer does state that this can be disabled.

Sniper Elite resistance will also introduce a brand-new Propaganda Mode, which you unlock by finding collectible Propaganda posters throughout the campaign. In this mode you play as a resistance fighter, taking on quick challenges against a strict time limit.

As you would expect from a Sniper Elite, plenty of fan favorite features are returning including the expansive weapon customization system, the ability to complete missions in a multitude of ways, and plenty of optional side missions. Of course, the trademark Sniper Elite X-ray killcam is coming back, allowing you to obliterate Nazi testicles from a distance in a glorious, gory 360 view.

The game will release on January 30 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be part of Xbox Game Pass on day one. A Deluxe Edition is also available, which grants two days of early access to the game in addition to a season pass and some cool bonus weapons.

You might also like...