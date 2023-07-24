The best HDMI cable for PS5 isn’t necessarily a one size fits all solution. True, while Sony’s current generation console comes with one out of the box, it isn’t going to be perfect for everyone. At just 1.5m (5ft) in length and made of fairly standard rubber, it’s not as heavy-duty or long as you may like. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of our top picks to suit most budgets and preferences below.

We’re looking at more than just affordable and high-end alternatives with the best HDMI cable for PS5. After all, you could have one of the best gaming TVs close to the wall requiring a 90-degree angle connector or want to connect to one of the best gaming monitors in another room meaning a much longer, flatter cable is preferable. We’ve done the legwork to bring you a host of options at good rates and availability that keep the system’s 4K resolution in mind in both 60fps and 120fps.

The PS5 is one of the best gaming consoles that you can get, and you can take advantage of its visual prowess with one of the best monitors for PS5 through one of these HDMI cables. Whether you’re looking for a replacement or a viable alternative, the options below should cater to every niche you could hope to find. For more from Sony’s latest console, we’re also rounding up the best PS5 games and the best SSD for PS5 , too.

Best HDMI cable for PS5 in 2023

Best overall PS5 HDMI cable

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Amazon Basics HDMI 2.1 Cable The best overall HDMI cable for PS5 Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Available in three sizes + Affordable price point + Easy to find in many regions Reasons to avoid - The cable is on the heavier side

The Amazon Basics HDMI cable takes our top slot as the best HDMI cable for PS5. It’s due to the fact that it’s not only widely available in the US, the UK, and Australia, but also that it is competitively priced and can be found in a total of three sizes. You’re able to choose between 3ft, 6ft, and 10ft with the 48Gbps capacity perfect for delivering on the PS5’s max output of 4K120 without compromise. It’s also gold-plated to ensure the connectors don’t easily get scratched or damaged.

The only thing you need need to watch out for is the weight of the cable itself which could sag if at great distances from your TV or gaming monitor to the PS5 console. However, considering that 6ft should be more than enough for most people, this isn’t necessarily going to be too big of an issue. For the humble asking prices on offer, we think it’s a great replacement for the lead which comes with the system out of the box.

Best 90-degree PS5 HDMI cable

(Image credit: UGreen)

2. UGreen HDMI Cable Right Angle The best 90-degree HDMI cable for PS5 Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Convenient design + Aggressively priced + Can be found in the US and the UK Reasons to avoid - Limited to 6.6ft length

If you have limited space between your gaming TV and wall, or a tight wall mount to the bracket then the UGreen HDMI Cable Right Angle cable could be the ideal solution for you. Sometimes a straight HDMI connector doesn’t quite have the right amount of clearance, and it can be frustrating when your display can’t be easily moved to accommodate. Not so with this one, as you can plug in at any angle without having to mess around.

Now, the main drawback of this PS5 HDMI cable is that you're limited to 4K60 instead of the full 4K120, however, for around $10.99 / £9.99 / AU$25, you can’t really argue with the added functionality on offer here. It’s available at 6ft long, which should be enough for most setups.

Best durable PS5 HDMI cable

(Image credit: Snowkids)

3. Snowkids 8K HDMI Cable The best durable HDMI cable for PS5 Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Durable braided design + Gold plated + Reinforced nylon Reasons to avoid - Not as wildly available as others

If you’re worried about longevity when considering your console’s video output then the Snowkids 8K HDMI cable can put your mind at ease. With its thick fiber-nylon braided design, this lead is seriously heavy-duty to avoid twists, kinks, and wear and tear which can occur when solely relying on plastic.

Should you be on the move with your PS5 often, the Snowkids 8K HDMI cable is rugged enough to be tossed into a bag without worry. It’s also sizeable at 10ft long which is ideal if your system usually sits a little further away from your TV or gaming monitor. The brand claims it can withstand being flexed 25,000 times, so there’s little chance of it falling to pieces any time soon.

Best flat PS5 HDMI cable

(Image credit: Ultra Clarity Cables)

4. Ultra Clarity Cables Flat HDMI Cable The best flat HDMI cable for PS5 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Flat design + Lengthy cable + Affordable price point Reasons to avoid - Limited to 4K60

Sometimes you need more space in your setup from the TV to the PS5 and that’s where the Ultra Clarity Cables Flat HDMI Cable comes in clutch. At 25ft long and built as low profile as possible, this video out lead is easily able to be run along the floor or against skirting boards and slender enough to go under doors without fuss.

The major drawback is that you’re limited to HDMI 2.0 tech here instead of HDMI 2.1, meaning that this cable is only capable of producing a maximum of 4K60 instead of 120Hz. It’s a trade-off of convenience versus fidelity, and considering the asking price of $20 (£15 / $AU29) we’re comfortable with recommending it.

Best premium PS5 HDMI cable

(Image credit: PowerA)

5. PowerA Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable for PS5 The best premium HDMI cable for PS5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Target Reasons to buy + Officially licensed by Sony + Includes cable management solution + Gold plated connectors Reasons to avoid - More expensive than most

If you want the peace of mind of getting an official PS5 licensed HDMI cable then the PowerA Ultra High Speed is the one for you. It’s from a trusted manufacturer and backed by Sony itself to the same high standards as the stock HDMI cable which comes with the console. This means the same 4K120 / 8K60 max output with HDR support with gold-plated connectors ensuring longevity. It’s about as close to a replacement to what comes stock as you can get.

The PowerA Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable for PS5 is 10ft (3m) long so should have more than enough give for a setup that’s within proximity of your gaming TV or monitor. If you’re after something longer then another option in our roundup may suffice, however, this is a much more comfortable length than what comes with the PS5 itself, which measures in at just 5ft (1.5m).

Best long PS5 HDMI cable

(Image credit: PowerBear)

6. PowerBear 4K HDMI Cable The best long HDMI cable for PS5 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Competitively priced + Braided lead + Long length Reasons to avoid - Limited to 4K60

If you have a specific vision in mind for your gaming setup, whether that’s large TVs wall mounted in a particular way or on an arm, then a lengthy HDMI cable for PS5 could be what you’re looking for. The PowerBear 4K HDMI Cable is about as long as you could ever need at 25ft (7m), meaning it’s ideal if you’re setting things up at some distance from your system. What’s more, it is braided to protect against, bending as well as general wear and tear which it could be more prone to being run along the floor or taped to walls.

However, the HDMI signal does degrade with particularly longer cable lengths, and that’s why the PowerBear 4K HDMI Cable can produce 4K60 instead of the touted 4K120 / 8K60 that the PS5 is capable of. If this is a compromise you feel is worthwhile then we can recommend this lead at its respectable asking price of $23.99 / £25.99 (around AU$35). This will make it much easier to run leads into another room of your apartment or house for a reasonable rate.

Best HDMI cable for PS5 - FAQs

What HDMI is best for PS5? The PS5 performs best with an HDMI 2.1 cable which is capable of transmitting up to 48 Gbps which means visual fidelity of up to 4K120 or 8K60. To get the best experience, the latest HDMI standard is recommended as you’ll notice the best picture quality coupled with the highest framerates. Some games on the platform run in 4K at 120fps, so you’ll be able to enjoy the full potential with these.

Is HDMI 2.0 enough for PS5? Some of the options in our roundup are HDMI 2.0 which is the previous generation allowing for 4K60. This is either done as a money-saving measure, as they are much cheaper, or due to cable length. It is absolutely compatible with the PS5. The vast majority of titles on the hardware run between 30 and 60fps in 4K, so if you aren’t fussed about 120fps, it’s a valid option still.