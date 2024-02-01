PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade finally has a release date

One of the most interesting reveals nestled in the packed January 2024 State of Play presentation was the long-awaited confirmation of a release date for Stellar Blade, an upcoming game exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

First revealed as Project Eve back in April 2019 by Korean developer Shift Up, the game was originally intended to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. After some time without any additional information, however, a PlayStation Showcase in 2021 saw Project Eve re-emerge as a surprise PS5 exclusive title.

The game was then revealed to be called Stellar Blade in as part of the September 2022 State of Play, which leads us right up to this latest announcement. In a new trailer for the game shown in yesterday’s State of Play, an official release date of April 26, 2024, was confirmed with preorders becoming available on February 7, 2024.

An accompanying post on the PlayStation Blog sheds some further light on the game’s world and story. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, Stellar Blade sees you step into the high-heeled robotic boots of Eve - a warrior sent from an off-world colony to defend Earth against a sinister alien race called the Naytibas.

Eve is joined by the survivor Adam and her former squadmate Lily as they work together to defeat the Naytibas. In addition to some glimpses at the game's stunning world, the trailer shows off some of the hack-and-slash combat that seems very much inspired by the likes of the Bayonetta series. You can see for yourself below:

Stellar Blade is shaping up to be one of the most exciting titles on the PS5 and everything shown off so far looks like it's making good use of the current generation hardware. Players who preorder the base version of the game for $69.99 / £69.99 will receive the Planet Diving Suit for Eve as ‘an early unlock’, alongside Classic Round Glasses and Ear Armor Earrings to further customize her look.

Those who preorder the more expensive Digital Deluxe edition for $79.99 / £79.99 will receive those preorder rewards in addition to exclusive digital deluxe content including golden skins and in-game currency.

