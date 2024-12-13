PS2 and Wii classic Okami is getting a sequel headed up by original creator Hideki Kamiya

A sequel to PS2 and Wii gem Okami is now in development

Hideki Kamiya's new studio, Clovers, is heading up development

It's been 18 years since the original game first released

Arguably the biggest surprise The Game Awards 2024 had in store for us was the reveal of a sequel to Okami, a PS2 and Nintendo Wii classic that originally launched way back in 2006.

Currently being referred to simply as 'Okami sequel,' the project is being published by Capcom. Spearheading development is director Hideki Kamiya and his new studio Clovers. It's also being co-developed by M-Two and Machine Head Works, both of which house staff members that also worked on the 2006 game.

Kamiya served as director of the original Okami, and the name of his new team is starkly reminiscent of original developer Clover Studio; the predecessor to PlatinumGames and maker of cult hits such as God Hand and the Viewtiful Joe series in addition to Okami.

The short trailer shown at The Game Awards confirms that wolf protagonist Amaterasu is returning, as well as that gorgeous painterly art style that made the original game stand out all those years ago.

We're naturally not too sure what form the project will take in the end, but the Okami sequel's website states: "a new adventure in the same vein as Okami has been set in motion," hinting that it'll likely retain what made the original so special.

There is also currently no release date attached to the project, which is understandable for a game that's just started development. Even the website says that: "it will be some time before we greet you again, but we really hope you look forward to this project."

