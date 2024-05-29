Sony announces a new State of Play for tomorrow that will feature 14 games

Sony has announced that the next State of Play broadcast will air tomorrow (May 30, 2024) and include details on 14 titles for both PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2.

As detailed in an absolutely minuscule new post to the official PlayStation blog, the highly anticipated presentation will feature “updates on PS5 and PSVR 2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”

The post goes on to explain that the show will last for over half an hour and “features 14 titles” in total. It will begin at 15:00 PT / 18:00 ET / 23:00 BST and will be viewable on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. The post also includes a small warning for co-streamers or those interested in providing video-on-demand (VOD) coverage, suggesting that the stream may contain some copyrighted content.

The most interesting detail here is definitely the fact that the State of Play will offer details on “PlayStation Studios games” that are set to launch later this year. We don’t currently have much of an idea what Sony is planning for the latter half of the year and, with a very empty first-party release schedule, we’re very curious to see what kind of things might be in store.

Recent rumors suggest that there could be a new Astro Bot game in the works, which might very well make an appearance. Given the company’s underwhelming support for the PSVR 2, the announcement of some new games that are compatible with the peripheral would also be a potential highlight.

Earlier today I reported that Sony may have developed a PC adapter for PSVR 2, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if there are some first details about that, too. There is also a slim chance that there will be new information on the long-awaited PS5 Pro, which seems likely to release some time this year. If it is indeed on the way, an announcement in this State of Play is very much on the cards.

