Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players trying to avoid spoilers will want to be wary of the latest trailer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has received a launch trailer ahead of its release on October 20, and those wanting to head into the new web-slinging adventure with as few spoilers as possible will want to exercise caution when deciding whether to watch it or not.

There’s no doubt that Spider-Man 2 is one of this year’s most exciting upcoming games - the highly anticipated sequel stars both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who players can switch between while roaming the world. From previous trailers, we already knew that Peter would be getting access to symbiote powers thanks to his goopy new suit, and unsurprisingly, Venom will be making an appearance, too, alongside Kraven the Hunter. However, this latest trailer has revealed snippets of even more cutscenes, which have unveiled a villain we didn’t know was in the game. You can watch it below - be warned that the rest of this article will discuss its contents.

So, Sandman, huh? Peter and Miles can be seen taking the iconic Marvel villain on together, and he looks absolutely enormous. At another point, Miles is shown to be fighting Mister Negative, one of the main enemies from the first Marvel’s Spider-Man. Adding to the veritable all-you-can-eat of adversaries, Venom makes another appearance in the trailer, as does Lizard. All in all, the sequel seems to be shaping up to be full of iconic foes from Spider-Man’s history.

Previously, it was revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have about the same runtime as its 2018 predecessor , which, according to HowLongToBeat , takes the average player around 17 hours to complete if they focus on the main story. On this, senior game director Ryan Smith explained in an interview with VG247 that the developers “want to tell amazing stories” and make each mission “really, really memorable”, rather than making an 80-100 hour game. Given how many games have been released this year, this slightly shorter playtime might come as a relief for some gamers struggling to keep up.