Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 day-one patch irons out a progression-blocking bug and improves performance
Swing into the best possible experience
It’s October 20, arguably the busiest day of the year for many gamers, as it marks the release of both Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For those swinging into the former, the day-one patch, version 1.001.002, is available now, which promises a whole host of notable improvements to Insomniac Games’ latest web-slinging adventure.
While anyone who pre-loaded the digital version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can rest easy, as the 1.001.002 update was already included in the pre-load, anyone who’s bought the physical edition is able to download the additional patch for some upgrades. Earlier this week, Insomniac strongly encouraged players with the disc-based version to download “prior to experiencing the opening mission of the game for the first time”.
That statement makes sense now that the patch notes have been revealed, as they specifically mention improved “visual fidelity of the opening gameplay sequence”. Beyond that, the patch fixes an issue “where the player's progression could become blocked during the Suit Tutorial”, and more generally, it brings polished performance, stability, and more fixes with it.
Otherwise, the patch adds some crucial accessibility settings, such as the option to add a high-contrast color to the effect shown when you execute a Perfect Dodge, to make it easier to see. Controller vibration can be altered between “Experiential, Functional, or None”, and the same options have been applied to the controller speaker mode.
Again, those who pre-loaded the digital version don’t need to take action, but if your copy just got posted through your letterbox, be sure to download the patch before diving in to ensure the best experience.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been a long time coming, and as the sequel to one of the best superhero games, there’s been a lot of excitement for it. For more brilliant games, be sure to check out our recommendations for the best PS5 games.
