Don't expect Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth DLC after the game releases

Final Fantasy 7 series creative director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth won't be getting any DLC.

Speaking in a recent interview with Spanish outlet Vandal(via GamesRadar) Nomura was asked about the possibility of any sort of DLC arriving after Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches next year. To this, Nomura simply said that Square Enix is not planning anything for this installment.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in 2020 and was followed by the visually enhanced version, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade in 2021 for PC and PS5, which also featured DLC in the form of Episode INTERmission. This featured the story of Yuffie and Sonon leading up to, and coinciding with, the events of Remake.

It's surprising that Square Enix isn't considering any form of DLC for Rebirth considering not only the popularity of Episode INTERmission but because the DLC was able to explore the story of Yuffie, who will be playable in Rebirth.

It was recently confirmed that Vincent Valentine, known to fans of the original 1997 game, will not be playable when he makes his debut in Rebirth. It was theorized that perhaps the developer was holding back and would present Vincent's story in a future DLC, but Nomura's latest comments seem to have debunked that idea.

However, it could be possible that Nomura is avoiding revealing any potential announcement, especially when you consider Episode INTERmission wasn't confirmed until after the launch of Remake. We'll have to wait and see, but for now, there is no official confirmation.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to launch on February 29, 2024, for PS5 and will pick up exactly where the previous game left off. Returning players can expect "nearly 100 hours of adventure" alongside a new open world to explore as Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Red XIII, and Yuffie. You'll also be able to play as Sephiroth during flashback sequences. Which is nice.

