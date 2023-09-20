You can own a custom Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty GeForce RTX 4090, but you’ll have to win it

Ahead of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077’s one and only DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty , Nvidia has announced a giveaway for a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, along with a custom backplate to give your PC a more cyberpunky feel. On the inside, at least.

As PCGamesN reports , the giveaway has been launched over on Twitter by the official Nvidia GeForce account in celebration of Phantom Liberty’s DLSS 3.5 and full ray tracing integration. To enter, participants must like the giveaway tweet (shown below) and reply with “#BeyondFast”.

🌃 CHOOMS THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 🌃 To celebrate Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty with full ray tracing + NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 we are giving you a chance to WIN a custom backplate + GeForce RTX 4090. How to enter:🟢 Comment #BeyondFast🟢 Like this post pic.twitter.com/DcpIM4ZMr2September 19, 2023 See more

Oddly, Nvidia hasn’t made it clear how long the competition is open for before a winner is drawn, but given that it launched yesterday (Tuesday, September 19) it’s probably safer to enter sooner rather than later if you’re interested. At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be any option to officially buy one of these Phantom Liberty backplates, so this giveaway is seemingly the only way to get one.

Custom backplate aside, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 first released last year, with a recommended retail price around $1,599. Needless to say, it’s a rather large investment for your PC gaming needs (assuming that you can’t get one for free from Nvidia’s giveaway, that is).

If you’re planning on playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PC beyond the launch of its 2.0 update (and subsequently, the Phantom Liberty DLC), you might want to check that your cooling systems are up to scratch , first. This was advised by CD Projekt Red's lead scene programmer, Filip Pierściński, who wrote on Twitter: “We use all what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems."

Pierściński warned that players “can hit thermal throttling, if you have insufficient cooling system”, so be sure to exercise caution and run the appropriate tests before launching in.