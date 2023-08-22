Open-world survival game Nightingale gets 2024 early-access release date

The open-world survival crafting game Nightingale just got a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, as well as an early-access release date. Gamers on Steam and the Epic Games Store can get ready to dive in from February 22, 2024.

Developed by Inflexion Games, Nightingale puts players into the shoes of a Realmwalker, who must navigate through arcane portals in the mysterious lands of Fae in order to ultimately make their way to “ the last known bastion of humanity” - the city of Nightingale. The PVE title can be played either alone or alongside up to six friends online.

The lands of Fae are full of eldritch horrors and otherworldly beasts, and the latest trailer showcased the enormous Sun Giant - an apex creature that can be encountered out in the wilderness.

“After years of dedicated work from the team, we are thrilled to announce that Nightingale will enter early access on February 22, 2024,” Aaryn Flynn, the CEO of Inflexion Games said in a press release. “That date is a few months later than we previously announced. But as a studio, we’re committed to quality, and we take player satisfaction very seriously. We want to ensure that the game delivers on the expectations of our community, who have played a vital role in the development to date. We strive to ensure that Nightingale not only fulfills our vision but also becomes a cherished place for our players to explore and discover with their friends for many years to come.”

Once Nightingale releases in early access, Inflexion Games will continue to work closely with the gaming community in order to improve the game and add new content. It’s not yet known when the title will leave early access.

If you’re looking for a game to get stuck into right now, be sure to check out our selection of the best open-world PC games. For more like Nightingale, you can read our list of the best survival games.