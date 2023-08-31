Football Manager 2023 kicks off Amazon Prime Gaming’s monthly free games for September

The free games being offered to Amazon Prime subscribers in September 2023 have been confirmed - the line-up is set to kick off with Football Manager 2023 next week.

In September, active Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games as part of their subscription, as well as some free extra content for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare 2, and more.

As far as the free games are concerned, the first on offer is Football Manager 2023, which will be available to claim via the Epic Games Store from September 7 for subscribers (excluding those in Brazil). After that, on September 14, users can grab Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim from GOG and Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy from the Amazon Games App.

A week after that, on September 21, Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate will be available to claim on the Amazon Games App, joined by Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator on September 28. Finally, also on September 28, Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector's Edition will be available for free via Legacy Games.

Exclusively in Germany, Canada, the United States and United Kingdom, WRC Generations, Beach Buggy Racing: Hot Wheels Edition, Jackbox Party 9, and Arcade Paradise will all be available to play via Amazon Luna on September 1.

Moving on to the extra content: from September 6, subscribers can grab themselves some Doggo Slippers, a Strawberry Backpack, and 1000 Kudos in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Meanwhile in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, until September 21, subscribers can claim the Designated Driver Bundle, which contains the Speed Demon operator skin, the Dropping In animated calling card, a Burning Rubber emblem, and a Take the Wheel - TAQ-V battle rifle weapon blueprint, as well as a Double XP and Double Weapon XP token. Other highlights include a free Owl Guardian Mercy skin in Overwatch 2 (available from September 21) and a random standard epic card in Hearthstone on September 20.

Keep in mind that this free stuff can only be claimed if you’re an active Amazon Prime member. If you are, be sure to add some reminders to your calendar so you don't forget to claim anything.