Armored Core 6 PC requirements have been revealed

FromSoftware has revealed the system requirements for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

The upcoming mecha-based combat game is set to launch on August 25 and the studio behind Elden Ring and Bloodborne has finally shared its PC requirements, including specifications for ray tracing mode.

Those who were considering playing Armored Core 6 on PC but were worried about how demanding the game will be will be glad to know that you won't need a powerful rig to play. The minimum and recommended graphics card you'll need to play without ray tracing starts at the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 590, or the Intel ARC A750.

If you're hoping to play the game with shiny ray tracing features, FromSoftware suggests a PC build with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB for minimum specs, while recommended settings feature a GTX 2070, an RX 6650 XT, or an ARC A770.

CPUs aren't too demanding either, but users should have a build with at least an Intel i5-8400, or Ryzen 5 2600 processor to play on minimum settings, no ray tracing.

You can check out the full system requirements below:

Minimum (Ray tracing on)

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800x, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended (Ray tracing on)

OS:

Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (8GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT (8GB) / Intel ARC A770 (16GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Minimum (Ray tracing off)

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended (Ray tracing off)

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 590 (8GB), or Intel ARC A750 (8GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device



Armored Core 6 releases on August 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For more on the upcoming mecha game, here's everything you need to know about Armored Core 6. You can also check out our list of the best PC games.