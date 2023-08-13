Overwatch 2 is now the worst-rated game of all time on Steam

In just three days, Overwatch 2 has become Steam's worst-rated game of all time.

Overwatch 2: Invasion finally released on August 10, and its launch was accompanied with another big debut: Overwatch 2's arrival on Steam. By August 12, however, it had reached the top of a chart no developer ever wants to crown: Overwatch 2 now has the lowest user score on Steam. Ever.

According to Steam's Hall of Shame , over 100,000 players have left a review about the free-to-play shooter, a staggering 91 per cent of which was negative. Yikes.

"Big mistake coming to Steam. Now you have the whole community critiquing your game accurately for all Steam users to see," said one unhappy player .

"Overwatch 2 has no respect for you, it's an attempt to pry open your wallet while masquerading as the game it used to be," wrote another vexed reviewer .

It seems as though most players take issue with the free-to-play shooter's monetization model, but others are also unhappy with the game's content schedule and perceived lack of community moderation.

"This game has been review bombed, and I've seen backlash from others saying how it's unfair. Let me tell you firsthand, no it is not!" added another . "In my opinion, this is more than deserved for what Blizzard has done. As someone who has played hundreds of hours of both Overwatch 1 and 2, I have a good idea of what is going on.

"This is the result of an extremely passionate group of people who have time and time again been let down by Blizzard. People who have committed countless hours to playing, watching, and consuming Overwatch content over the years."

The aggregate user score has steadily declined since the game was released, and now sits at a miserly 0.96 out of 10, which is lower than games like Redfall, eFootball, and Battlefield 2042, all of which were met with similarly unfavorable player feedback.

Did you see that John Cena had been moonlighting as a "mysterious hacker" and interrupting high-profile Overwatch 2 content creators? If you'd been keeping an eye on all things Overwatch 2 lately, you may have noticed that a mysterious hooded figure has been infiltrating some of the community's biggest streamers, including Kyedae, Scump and Shroud.

Known only as "The Enigma", this figure had been "hacking" streams and warning of the looming threat of Null Sector, described as "an antagonistic group of Omnics that will soon invade the world of Overwatch".

Well, now The Enigma has pulled back his hood and revealed himself to be none other than John Cena , who's now urging all players to "prepare for the invasion".

"Overwatch 2: Invasions is officially out and playable now, and while the three missions are clearly well-built and a lot of fun, I can't help but think that something's missing," Elie wrote in their feature, Overwatch 2: Invasions is great fun, but where's the rest of it?

"Overwatch 2 Season 6 doesn't only bring a new omnic-themed Battle Pass, but it's also brought three new story missions. Each three follows a group of the roster who fight for Overwatch, assembling the team to face the new omnic crisis facing the world."