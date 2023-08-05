Turns out Overwatch 2's mysterious hooded hacker "The Enigma" was John Cena

John Cena has been moonlighting as a "mysterious hacker" and interrupting high-profile Overwatch 2 content creators.

If you've been keeping an eye on all things Overwatch 2 lately, you may have noticed that a mysterious hooded figure has been infiltrating some of the community's biggest streamers, including Kyedae , Scump and Shroud .

Known only as "The Enigma", this figure had been "hacking" streams and warning of the looming threat of Null Sector, described as "an antagonistic group of Omnics that will soon invade the world of Overwatch".

Well, now The Enigma has pulled back his hood and revealed himself to be none other than John Cena, who's now urging all players to "prepare for the invasion". You can check out his reveal in the minute-long trailer below:

"With the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg under siege, it will be up to you to save the world," Blizzard teases. "Dive into Invasion Story Missions featuring many of your favorite Overwatch 2 heroes and all-new challenging enemies. Will you be able to stop the forces of the Null Sector?"

We also learned more about the Overwatch 2 Ultimate Invasion Bundle, which includes "permanent access to the Invasion Story Missions", the Invasion Premium Battle Pass featuring 80+ tiers of cosmetics, including a new Mythic skin for Ana, 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and "two exclusive Legendary Null Sector themed skins for Cassidy and Kiriko".

"It’s been fun seeing the Overwatch community try to put a face to The Enigma,” Cena said. “Sometimes a face you can’t see is just what the world needs to sound the alarm of a looming, worldwide threat."

ICYMI, Overwatch 2 is coming to Steam at the same time that Invasion launches on August 10, marking the first of hopefully many Blizzard titles to join the online gaming platform.

As the studio evolves, it's seeking new ways to encourage different audiences to dive into the multiplayer FPS title, which apparently makes Overwatch 2 "the perfect title for Blizzard’s debut on the platform".