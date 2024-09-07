NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, September 8 (game #455)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #455) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FROST

BEACH

PUMP

POPE

RACE

BISHOP

PET SHOP

POUND

HARDY

BEAT

PRIOR

BAKE

THROB

BAD

PREHEAT

PASTOR

NYT Connections today (game #455) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Instructions for cooking

Instructions for cooking Green: Coronary actions

Coronary actions Blue: Religious positions

Religious positions Purple: blank [not girls]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #455) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VERBS IN A CAKE RECIPE

GREEN: WHAT A HEART DOES WHEN EXCITED

BLUE: ECCLESIASTICAL TITLES

PURPLE: ___ BOYS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #455) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #455, are…

YELLOW: VERBS IN A CAKE RECIPE BAKE, BEAT, FROST, PREHEAT

BAKE, BEAT, FROST, PREHEAT GREEN: WHAT A HEART DOES WHEN EXCITED POUND, PUMP, RACE, THROB

POUND, PUMP, RACE, THROB BLUE: ECCLESIASTICAL TITLES BISHOP, PASTOR, POPE, PRIOR

BISHOP, PASTOR, POPE, PRIOR PURPLE: ___ BOYS BAD, BEACH, HARDY, PET SHOP

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Today's Connections puzzle is awash with misdirection. Virtually every group had another answer that could have gone in there, and there were several other possible connections that proved to be dead ends. Take BEAT, BAKE, FROST, PREHEAT – which ultimately made up the yellow easiest group, VERBS IN A CAKE RECIPE: POUND could also have been a recipe word and I tried that with various other combinations before getting the correct quartet. And similarly, the WHAT A HEART DOES WHEN EXCITED group (green) could easily have included BEAT if it was just WHAT A HEART DOES.

Fortunately, purple was a relatively easy [blank] format today; the second I saw PET SHOP I thought 'BOYS' and it wasn't hard to identify BEACH, HARDY and BAD to form that group. Ditto the blue ECCLESIASTICAL TITLES group. So, overall not too difficult, but far from a cakewalk (even if cakes were one theme).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 7 September, game #454)

YELLOW: WAYS TO TRANSFORM AN IMAGE CROP, FLIP, ROTATE, SCALE

CROP, FLIP, ROTATE, SCALE GREEN: THINGS USED IN GOLF BALL, DRIVER, GLOVE, TEE

BALL, DRIVER, GLOVE, TEE BLUE: AQUARIUM PURCHASES FILTER, PUMP, ROCKS, TANK

FILTER, PUMP, ROCKS, TANK PURPLE: LOGOS WITH HORSES COACH, GODIVA, MUSTANG, POLO