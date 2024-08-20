NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, August 21 (game #437)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #437) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BALLOON

BAR

CAKE

FIZZ

PIE

BUBBLE

TIRE

COAT

SLING

SMEAR

PUNCH

LINE

FLOATIE

SOUR

PLASTER

BASKETBALL

NYT Connections today (game #437) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Slap it on top

Slap it on top Green: Pump it up

Pump it up Blue: Data displays

Data displays Purple: Alcoholic mixes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #437) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COVER WITH A THICK LAYER

GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE INFLATED BALLOON, BASKETBALL, FLOATIE, TIRE

BLUE: KINDS OF CHARTS

PURPLE: CLASSIC COCKTAIL TYPES FIZZ, PUNCH, SLING, SOUR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #437) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #437, are…

YELLOW: COVER WITH A THICK LAYER CAKE, COAT, PLASTER, SMEAR

CAKE, COAT, PLASTER, SMEAR GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE INFLATED BALLOON, BASKETBALL, FLOATIE, TIRE

BALLOON, BASKETBALL, FLOATIE, TIRE BLUE: KINDS OF CHARTS BAR, BUBBLE, LINE, PIE

BAR, BUBBLE, LINE, PIE PURPLE: CLASSIC COCKTAIL TYPES FIZZ, PUNCH, SLING, SOUR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

This was, rather shamefully, a second Connections fail in only a couple of days for me. It is a difficult one, I think, but not impossible.

That said, I feel I was at a disadvantage compared to some people. FLOATIE is not a term I've ever heard used before, and I think that might be a popular term in the US that isn't used in the UK, where I'm from. Plus, TIRE is spelled TYRE in the UK, so I only saw that as 'getting tired' rather than 'the thing that goes on wheels) and didn't think for it to go with other inflatables.

But even so, I should have solved this, especially given that I did get the blue group, but this was obviously another off day for me. Hope it was better for you.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 20 August, game #436)

YELLOW: RUSH OF WIND BLOW, DRAFT, GUST, PUFF

BLOW, DRAFT, GUST, PUFF GREEN: ROTATE CRANK, REEL, TURN, WIND

CRANK, REEL, TURN, WIND BLUE: ZODIAC SYMBOLS BULL, CRAB, LION, RAM

BULL, CRAB, LION, RAM PURPLE: DR. SEUSS TITLE FIGURES CAT, GRINCH, POP, TURTLE