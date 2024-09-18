NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, September 19 (game #466)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #466) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHAMPAGNE

SUPER

NOVA

REUNION

BIRTHDAY

NATURE

NICE

COCKTAIL

ANGERS

EXTRA

SURPRISE

MASTERPIECE

HYPER

FRONTLINE

OVER

DINNER

NYT Connections today (game #466) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Exaggerated start

Exaggerated start Green: Celebration type

Celebration type Blue: TV shows

TV shows Purple: Gallic locations

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #466) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PREFIX MEANING “VERY”

GREEN: KINDS OF PARTIES

BLUE: PBS SHOWS

PURPLE: PLACES IN FRANCE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #466) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #466, are…

YELLOW: PREFIX MEANING “VERY” EXTRA, HYPER, OVER, SUPER

EXTRA, HYPER, OVER, SUPER GREEN: KINDS OF PARTIES BIRTHDAY, COCKTAIL, DINNER, SURPRISE

BIRTHDAY, COCKTAIL, DINNER, SURPRISE BLUE: PBS SHOWS FRONTLINE, MASTERPIECE, NATURE, NOVA

FRONTLINE, MASTERPIECE, NATURE, NOVA PURPLE: PLACES IN FRANCE ANGERS, CHAMPAGNE, NICE, REUNION

Moderate

Perfect

Today's Connections really got my brain working – which, I guess, is the intention. Green – KINDS OF PARTIES – was not a difficult one, with BIRTHDAY, COCKTAIL, DINNER and SURPRISE standing out, but I found yellow and blue harder. The problem was largely one of misdirection, with NOVA and SUPER and HYPER all sounding like they could go together, but eventually I settled on the PREFIX MEANING “VERY” angle and solved yellow.

That left blue and purple, and here I was stuck. Maybe if I watched US TV I'd have had a better chance with PBS SHOWS, but I'm in the UK and so I'm not really aware of the likes of MASTERPIECE and FRONTLINE. My attention was instead focused on ANGERS – an odd word for Connections, and one that didn't appear to go with anything else. But the word NICE was also nagging away at me, and I knew that CHAMPAGNE is a French place too, so put them together with REUNION and ANGERS and solved purple.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 18 September, game #465)

YELLOW: GATHERING SPOT OUTSIDE A RESIDENCE DECK, PORCH, STOOP, YARD

DECK, PORCH, STOOP, YARD GREEN: LOWDOWN DISH, DOPE, INFO, SCOOP

DISH, DOPE, INFO, SCOOP BLUE: KINDS OF REELS BLOOPER, DEMO, HIGHLIGHT, SIZZLE

BLOOPER, DEMO, HIGHLIGHT, SIZZLE PURPLE: CARTOON DOGS MINUS “Y” DROOP, GOOF, LAD, SNOOP