NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, October 18 (game #495)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #495) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLOP

CHARGE

PLASTIC

TURN

TIME

RIVER

CHANCE

CARD

MISS

PRIME

BUST

SHOT

RAINFOREST

CREDIT

DUD

KINDLE

NYT Connections today (game #495) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: This is bad

This is bad Green: This could be great

This could be great Blue: No coins required

No coins required Purple: Is there an Echo here?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #495) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CLUNKER

GREEN: OPPORTUNITY

BLUE: NON-CASH WAY TO PAY

PURPLE: AMAZON ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #495) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #495, are…

YELLOW: CLUNKER BUST, DUD, FLOP, MISS

BUST, DUD, FLOP, MISS GREEN: OPPORTUNITY CHANCE, SHOT, TIME, TURN

CHANCE, SHOT, TIME, TURN BLUE: NON-CASH WAY TO PAY CARD, CHARGE, CREDIT, PLASTIC

CARD, CHARGE, CREDIT, PLASTIC PURPLE: AMAZON ___ KINDLE, PRIME, RAINFOREST, RIVER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I did it! Yes, I managed the 'Reverse rainbow' as the NYT refers to it, by which I solved the puzzles in order from hardest (purple) to easiest (yellow). What's more, it was a perfect reverse rainbow, without any mistakes.

What does this mean? Well, it means this was an easy Connections game, because trust me, I'm no genius. For instance, AMAZON ___, featuring KINDLE, PRIME, RAINFOREST and RIVER, was one of the easiest purples we've ever had, I think. Or maybe it's only easy for me, coming off the back of two days last week writing about Amazon Big Deal Days. Maybe, but the other three were all pretty straightforward too, and I solved this in about five minutes flat.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 17 October, game #494)

YELLOW: GRASSY AREA GREEN, LAWN, PARK, YARD

GREEN, LAWN, PARK, YARD GREEN: DEAL WITH ADDRESS, ANSWER, FIELD, HANDLE

ADDRESS, ANSWER, FIELD, HANDLE BLUE: MOVIES WITH “S” REMOVED CAR, GOODFELLA, JAW, SWINGER

CAR, GOODFELLA, JAW, SWINGER PURPLE: ___ LAW CRIMINAL, HARVARD, LEMON, NATURAL