NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, November 11 (game #519)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #519) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LIGHT

SCORE

LAND

SEA

HOST

BOW

WIN

YANG

ANCHOR

MASCULINE

FLOCK

DECK

EXPANSIVE

BRIDGE

EARN

CROWD

NYT Connections today (game #519) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Get

Get Green: Lots of people

Lots of people Blue: STERN could be another

STERN could be another Purple: Confucius would have got this one

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #519) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ATTAIN

BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP

GREEN: LARGE GROUP

PURPLE: ASSOCIATED PRINCIPLES IN CHINESE PHILOSOPHY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #519) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #519, are…

YELLOW: ATTAIN EARN, LAND, SCORE, WIN

EARN, LAND, SCORE, WIN GREEN: LARGE GROUP CROWD, FLOCK, HOST, SEA

CROWD, FLOCK, HOST, SEA BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP ANCHOR, BOW, BRIDGE, DECK

ANCHOR, BOW, BRIDGE, DECK PURPLE: ASSOCIATED PRINCIPLES IN CHINESE PHILOSOPHY EXPANSIVE, LIGHT, MASCULINE, YANG

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Does it matter how you beat Connections, so long as you do? Probably not, but it is more satisfying when you get the answer right because you know what it is, rather than because you got lucky. That happened to me today with the purple group, ASSOCIATED PRINCIPLES IN CHINESE PHILOSOPHY, and it's just as well that it did.

I'd solved blue (PARTS OF A SHIP), which was remarkably easy for that color, and yellow (ATTAIN), but had already wasted one guess on what turned out to be the green group, LARGE GROUP. For some reason I'd placed DECK with CROWD, FLOCK and HOST, when the final answer was SEA, and hadn't yet realized what the connection was here beyond 'groups with lots of things', and was thinking that DECK was in there as in 'deck of cards'. Anyway, DECK was now out of the running due to it appearing in blue, so I should really have spotted the green connection and moved on.

Instead, once burned, I looked at the other words and decided that maybe they were part of some 'opposites' connection: YANG (and yin), MASCULINE (and feminine), LIGHT (and dark). I wasn't sure what EXPANSIVE was the opposite of (narrow, maybe?) but decided to include it anyway and it revealed the purple group. Great! Except obviously I'd got the connection sort of wrong. I guess they all count, though…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

