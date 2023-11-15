A lost Game Boy Advance Metroidvania is finally coming to Nintendo Switch after 21 years

WayForward, the developers behind Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, have finally come back together to finish this Game Boy Advance (GBA) game after 21 years.

We first saw this classic Metroidvania at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase last night (November 14). Here, we saw footage of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, which seems to be a full-on remaster due to its HD character portraits and 16:9 ratio. The game will finally release on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024, and in partnership with Limited Run Games, a special GBA cartridge will made available, too.

In Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, players must complete various platform levels. In the game, you explore the series' iconic Sequin Land and must attempt to stop Shantae's arch nemesis, Risky Boots, from using a subterranean device to terraform the world.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution first began development all the way back in 2002, just before the release of the first Shantae game on Game Boy Color. However, this next installment was canceled in 2004. Unfortunately, the Metroidvania wasn't too popular at the time, having only amassed a cult following years after its first release. Now, though, with the Shantae series amassing much popularity, the time feels right to bring its lost game to light.

"More than 20 years later, we've brought the original development team back together to complete the lost Shantae game," Erin Bozon, the original creator of the character, said during the stream.

This Metroidvania was previously announced earlier in 2023, with the developers pledging that they would finally finish the long-sought-after title. However, at that point, WayForward had only confirmed Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution for the GBA via freshly manufactured GBA cartridges.

We got to see tons of other fantastic indie games last night at Nintendo's Indie World Showcase

