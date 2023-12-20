Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC expansion is getting an epilogue next month

Just when you thought that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ’s Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion had wrapped up, it’s been revealed that an epilogue for its story will be playable from next month.

To be exact, the epilogue is set to release on January 11 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT (or January 12 at 1am AEDT) so there’s not too long to wait for it. In a short teaser trailer posted to Twitter, The Pokémon Company confirmed that in order to access it, players must complete “a certain postgame event in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet” as well as the main stories of both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC.

A new adventure in the Land of Kitakami awaits! An epilogue for #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrives on January 11, 2024!

As for what the epilogue will consist of, very few details have been revealed. It’ll take place in Kitakami - the region that The Teal Mask DLC was set in, and from the trailer, we can see that fan-favorite characters from the base game, Penny, Nemona, and Arven will be there. Otherwise, the end of the trailer lingers on the silhouette of the Pokémon trainer shown on the signboards found around Kitakami, but it's not known if this is a hint as to what the epilogue will touch on.

For those unfamiliar, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion released in two parts - the first being The Teal Mask, and the second being The Indigo Disk, which launched recently on December 14. The Indigo Disk takes place in the Blueberry Academy in the Unova region , and allows players to explore a huge underwater ‘Terarium’ filled with a wide variety of Pokémon to fight and catch. That includes all of the previous starter Pokémon , like Bulbasaur, Piplup and Cyndaquil.