Forget panic holiday shopping and pick up the brilliant Nitro Deck controller for Nintendo Switch for less

If you’re struggling to find some good gaming gifts in time for the holidays, then the Nitro Deck handheld controller from CRKD is our current top choice for any Nintendo Switch owner. It ranks among the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market right now and, as an owner of the controller myself, it is easily the accessory that I have used the most over this year.

Both standard and limited editions are discounted on both sides of the Atlantic right now, with US price cuts taking the basic version of the controller down to just $49.99 at Amazon (was $59.99) and the Limited Edition down to $74.99 at Amazon (was $89.99).

In the UK, the standard variant is now £49.99 at Amazon UK (was £59.99) while the Limited Edition is now £69.99 at Argos (down from £89.99).

Considering that we already thought that the accessory offered fantastic value at its list price, these discounted prices are absolute no-brainers if you want to get a top Switch accessory for less.

We've got more information on the deals and prices below, but it's worth noting that the Nitro Deck fits the original Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch OLED (it's not compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite , sadly ) .

CRKD Nitro Deck: was $59.99 now $49.98 at Amazon

Save $10 - A good discount on one of the best accessories for the Nintendo Switch. If you're looking for the perfect gift for a Switch or Switch OLED owner, then the Nitro Deck should be on your radar. UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're willing to spend a little more, you can bag the Limited Edition version of the Nitro Deck on sale too. This comes with a bonus carrying case and some nifty color options including purple and mint green. UK price: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Argos

We awarded the Nitro Deck five stars in our review earlier this year, where our Hardware Editor Rhys described the Nintendo Switch as “truly optimized for portable play when equipped with the Nitro Deck, offering a comfortable grip and play-enhancing, robust extras like those programmable back buttons.”

If you're looking for a more birds-eye view of prices, or aren't in the US or UK, then check out the latest Nitro Deck prices wherever you are as dug up by our price-finding tech.

