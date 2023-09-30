Mortal Kombat 1 creator teases that a host of terrifyingly familiar faces may be on the way

Mortal Kombat 1 creator Ed Boon has teased that we may soon be welcoming a whole new raft of frighteningly new fighters to the roster.

In a post on Twitter/X, Boon posted an image that contained some of horror's most iconic mascots, including Leatherface, Freddy, Michael Myers, Jason, Pinhead, Jigsaw, and Chucky. All the horror icons had either a tick or a question mark above their heads.

Perhaps most interesting of all, however, was the inclusion of Scream's Ghostface, which adds some credence to rumors that voice lines pertaining to Ghostface popped up in a datamine not too long ago (thanks, Eurogamer ).

Will these horrible fiends join the roster in time for Halloween? It's hard to say. As always, though, we'll keep you posted should Boon tease anything else.

Mortal Kombat 1 reportedly has a bug that could potentially impact every character in the game , giving an advantage to whoever happens to be player one.

Mortal Kombat 1 player and YouTuber mrAPchem discovered an issue in the fighting game that allows player one to execute certain combos during fights that can't be executed by player two.

NetherRealm has confirmed that the issue is currently under investigation.

"Mortal Kombat 1 takes the series back to its roots but also innovates with exciting new aerial combat, a game-changing Kameo system, and a thoughtfully designed roster to be the most mechanically deep and engaging entry in the franchise yet," we wrote in our review, awarding the fighting game 4 stars out of 5.

In related fight game news, Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada recently revealed that the "silly threats" some purported fans send to him and other team members have a significant impact not just on morale but also on costs and even the inclusion of some characters.