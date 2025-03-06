How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds

You'll need to track down this fish as part of a side mission

A hunter holds up a Gravid Bowfin and smiles
(Image credit: Capcom)
You'll need to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds to complete the Fishing for a Favor side mission. This is actually much harder than it sounds, given that the Gravid Bowfin can be found all over the world map, but doesn't always appear. As such, I've done some testing, and have found the quickest and easiest route to tracking down this shiny orange fish.

Once you've progressed a decent way through the campaign, you'll start to unlock side missions, one that involves seeking out different fish for a character back at camp. You'll need to head out and explore many of the deep water areas found around the map, using a specific kind of bait to bag your target. It's this world, teeming with life, that really makes the game stand out from others in the series, and it's a big reason why we've added Monster Hunter Wilds to our list of best crossplay games. To see what else we loved about it, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review.

Here's where to find a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds, including some info on the best areas to search in, and how to catch one.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gravid Bowfin location

The Gravid Bowfin section of the monster guide

(Image credit: Capcom)

According to the in-game monster guide, Gravid Bowfin can be found basically anywhere in the world. This is great, but also means that tracking one down does mean you'll be at the mercy of RNG (random number generator/generation), with the Gravid Bowfin being a rare find. I've managed to find a great spot in Wyveria that consistently spawned Gravid Bowfin, however, regardless of the season.

The Area 8: Gap in the Rubble camp highlighted on the map

(Image credit: Capcom)

To make things easier, construct a pop-up camp at Area 8: Gap in the Rubble in the Wyveria region. This camp is right next to the fishing spot, meaning you can fast travel to and fro, resetting the fish spawns. Now fast travel there, and look into the water. You're looking for the fish highlighted below:

A Grav Bowfin fish swimming in a dark cave pond

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you find the fish, then move on to the next section. If it's not there, then open up the world map, and fast travel to another region. It doesn't matter which, though I recommend choosing Area 13: Oasis in the Windward Plains, as there's a chance to find Gravid Bowfin there too. Once you're there, quickly check the Oasis. If the Gravid Bowfin isn't there, then it's back to the Gap in the Rubble camp. Eventually, a Gravid Bowfin will spawn, and I found this Wyveria spot to be the best place for it.

How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds

A hunter stands at a bright desert Oasis

(Image credit: Capcom)

To actually catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll need to use your Fishing Rod. Do not use the Capture Net, as it won't count for the mission. By now, you'll know how to use the rod, but with the Gravid Bowfin, you need to equip the Emerald Jitterbait for the best chance of catching it.

The main issue you'll run into is that the gunpowder fish is found in the same area as the Gravid Bowfin, and will also be attracted by the same lure. Just keep fishing, catching gunpowder fis,h and clearing the pond until the Gravid Bowfin is clear to bite. Have patience, slowly reel in the bait by shifting the left stick up and down slowly (W and S on PC), and the fish will bite. Press the right trigger (left click on PC) and it's yours.

