Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 release date, maps, and everything we know
Drop into the final story mission
Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 is planned for July 24 at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Stay tuned for potential changes and updates!
Modern Warfare 3's next update is Season 5, a sizeable new season refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch this week.
In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Warzone, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth reading up on the new ones that are set to arrive.
Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 5, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 release date
Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 will launch July 24 at around 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Just be sure to relaunch the game, which will hopefully trigger the update on your chosen platform.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 update - new maps, modes, and more
There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 5 update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, including the maps, weapons, and modes coming soon. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.
- New Guns - New assault rifle, Static-HV (SMG), Spear (Melee), Torque 35 (Bow), EMP Grenade
- New Maps - Bait, Yard, Celship, Toonoxide, Ink-House
- New Modes - Slam Deathmatch, Arcade, COD Warrior, Fishfection, Paintball, Defuse or
- Warzone - Modes: Superstore Resurgence (Urzikstan), Supreme Resurgence (Rebirth Island). Features: Redeployable Drone Beacon Field Upgrade, Bounty Contest Public Event, Elite Contracts, Recon Flyover Public Event. Map Update: Superstore Point of Interest.
- New Operators - Valeria, Rhea Ripley, Ivan
- Events - Conquest, Wildlife Most Wanted, Echo Endo Live!, Emotional Overdrive
- Store - WWE: Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio
- Final Story Mission
You Might Also Like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.