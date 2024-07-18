Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 release date, maps, and everything we know

When is Season 5 dropping? (Image credit: Activision) Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 is planned for July 24 at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Stay tuned for potential changes and updates!

Modern Warfare 3's next update is Season 5, a sizeable new season refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch this week.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Warzone, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth reading up on the new ones that are set to arrive.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 5, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 will launch July 24 at around 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Just be sure to relaunch the game, which will hopefully trigger the update on your chosen platform.

Season 5 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare III - YouTube Watch On

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 5 update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, including the maps, weapons, and modes coming soon. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.

New Guns - New assault rifle, Static-HV (SMG), Spear (Melee), Torque 35 (Bow), EMP Grenade

- New assault rifle, Static-HV (SMG), Spear (Melee), Torque 35 (Bow), EMP Grenade New Maps - Bait, Yard, Celship, Toonoxide, Ink-House

- Bait, Yard, Celship, Toonoxide, Ink-House New Modes - Slam Deathmatch, Arcade, COD Warrior, Fishfection, Paintball, Defuse or

- Slam Deathmatch, Arcade, COD Warrior, Fishfection, Paintball, Defuse or Warzone - Modes: Superstore Resurgence (Urzikstan), Supreme Resurgence (Rebirth Island). Features: Redeployable Drone Beacon Field Upgrade, Bounty Contest Public Event, Elite Contracts, Recon Flyover Public Event. Map Update: Superstore Point of Interest.

- Modes: Superstore Resurgence (Urzikstan), Supreme Resurgence (Rebirth Island). Features: Redeployable Drone Beacon Field Upgrade, Bounty Contest Public Event, Elite Contracts, Recon Flyover Public Event. Map Update: Superstore Point of Interest. New Operators - Valeria, Rhea Ripley, Ivan

- Valeria, Rhea Ripley, Ivan Events - Conquest, Wildlife Most Wanted, Echo Endo Live!, Emotional Overdrive

- Conquest, Wildlife Most Wanted, Echo Endo Live!, Emotional Overdrive Store - WWE: Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio

- WWE: Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio Final Story Mission

You Might Also Like...