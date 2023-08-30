Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access release date and how to access

Modern Warfare 3 is officially the next Call of Duty game, making it two years in a row for the Modern Warfare thread of the series. Despite this one-year gap, Modern Warfare 3 is still launching with a new Campaign Mode. In fact, you can even play it seven days early via Early Access.

From what we've seen so far, Modern Warfare 3's campaign will take players back to Verdansk, as they hunt down the mysterious Vladimir Makarov. A mission called Operation 627 has been shown already, where you'll infiltrate an island prison to break out a prisoner. It involves grappling hooks, firefights in tight corridors, as well as some underwater combat. It's no wonder then, that players are eager to know the earliest possible time when they can play the upcoming game.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Mode Early Access release date, as well as some info on how to get access. Once specific timings are revealed, we'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access release date is November 3, 2023. This is a full week before the game releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Specific timings have yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for updates to this page.

How to play the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign early

(Image credit: Activision)

You can play Modern Warfare 3's Campaign Mode early by pre-ordering a digital copy of the game. You will then be able to download the Campaign Mode separately on November 3, 2023, getting you several days early entry into the campaign. This applies to all platforms.

What's included in Modern Warfare 3's Campaign Early Access?

The full Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Mode will be available in Early Access for players who pre-order a digital version of the game before launch. The Campaign is said to be made up of traditional Call of Duty missions, as well as OCMs (Open-Combat Missions). These OCMs allow the player to approach them in different ways, be that by utilizing stealth, going in guns blazing, or using traps and decoys.

That's everything you need to know about getting Early Access to Modern Warfare 3's Campaign Mode. For more details on playing the game early, check out our Modern Warfare 3 beta release date guide. Elsewhere, there's a list of every Modern Warfare 3 map confirmed so far.