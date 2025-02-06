Microsoft partners with stores in the US and UK to offer an official Xbox Series X and Series S repair service

- Microsoft has partnered with US and UK stores for Xbox Series X and Series S repairs
- The partnerships are with uBreakiFix in the US and Currys in the UK
- The aim of these partnerships is to combat the rise of electronic waste
In a bid to cut down on electronic waste, Microsoft has formed a partnership with stores in the US and the UK to establish an official console repair service.
In the US, uBreakiFix by Asurion has become an Xbox Authorized Service Provider, covering in-warranty repairs for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. That also includes recent revisions such as the Xbox Series X Digital Edition as well as the 2TB Galaxy Black model.
For repairs, you can either schedule an appointment online using uBreakiFix's store locator, or head into a local store to drop off your console directly. The store's website also notes that in-store repairs "can be completed in a few days," but do keep in mind that Xbox One console repairs will still need to go through Microsoft instead.
Over in the UK, it's hardware retailer Currys that has become an Xbox Authorized Service Provider. The official Currys announcement states: "Consumers will benefit from Currys’ tech expertise, regardless of where their Xbox console was purchased. Whether it’s through visiting one of Currys' stores, filled with expert colleagues, or getting their console booked in to be repaired at Europe’s largest tech repair center in Newark – this includes consoles both in warranty and out of warranty."
It adds that the company is committed to combating the rise of electronic waste, and repair services such as this should ensure players can keep gaming on their current consoles instead of having it be replaced by a separate unit entirely.
