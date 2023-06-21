Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 is now a confirmed Nintendo Switch game

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch in the console brand's latest Nintendo Direct showcase.

Joining the collection's release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Konami has confirmed with the Switch release that the full set of modern platforms will be able to run the classic games.

And that's not all - there's now a confirmed Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 release date of October 24, and a price of $59.99. While that's basically the price of a full, new-gen game, remember you're getting a whole bunch of awesome games here - and it opens up the famous stealth series to a brand-new modern audience. While the collection was originally announced with the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake as part of last month's PlayStation showcase, this Switch announcement is new, and that release date information is key - and certainly, an exciting flag to stick in the ground.

You can see the full reveal trailer below which details the, well, details of the collection's Nintendo Switch release.

To ellaborate a bit more on what the Master Collection Volume 1 actually gets you - and it's a lot - here's a quick breakdown of the games you get and the other goodies you can bag too.

Games

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake's Revenge

Graphic novels, soundtracks, and digital books

You'll get Master Books and Screenplay Books for each of the core MGS games (Metal Gear Solid, Sons of Liberty, and Snake Eater), a digital soundtrack for Metal Gear Solid 1, and two digital graphic novels - one for MGS 1 and one for MGS 2: Sons of Liberty.

Plus, if you pre-order the collection you'll also get some more remastered soundtrack tunes.

The whole package means the collection is absolutely one of the most anticipated upcoming games of the year and could be a treat of a new Switch game when it releases.

While they will show their age a bit, the PS1 and PS2 Metal Gear games will almost certainly remain some of the best single-player games to come out this year for some fans.